Melania’s Cheek “Folds” Reveal Her Real Mood at Festive Outing

Judi James, the infamous lip reader as well as body language expert, has given a sneak peek into Melania Trump‘s interactions with Santa Claus during a charity event on Monday. James provided an insight into a photo of the duo, which featured FLOTUS smiling as well as waving and bundled up in a white coat, and going with arm in arm with Mr. Claus. “This is such a sweet pose with Melania looking as elegant as usual, but also mightily amused to be not only walking with Santa but also holding onto his arm in a rather old-fashioned, gentlemanly/ladylike body language style,” James explained.

She also said that Melania seemed to be relaxed, and her smile in the photograph seemed to be authentic as well. “Her regal wave hints that she is fully aware that, in terms of status, Santa might easily outstrip her husband. She’s tucked her hand into his arm, and her smile looks third level, a really relaxed and authentic one that has caused folds in the skin of her cheeks to signal genuine seasonal good humor here,” she added.

BREAKING 🚨 Melania Trump stuns America by walking out with Santa Clause. I LOVE THIS ❤️ WE ARE SO BACK pic.twitter.com/1wAmL2GEod — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) December 8, 2025

At a charity event, the First Lady delivered a short speech and also helped the children in attendance make Christmas cards and sort through toys. At a particular point, she also picked up a young girl who walked towards her and also beckoned to Santa to join them. She then held the girl who wore an adorable red velvet dress, and in a warming moment, they were seen chatting with Santa, with her getting the pair to share a “high five.”

The child seemed a little bit shy during her engagement with Melania, with Mrs Trump smiling at her warmly and also helping her share her Christmas wishes with Santa. This outing comes following Melania was being seen engaging with another little girl at a public appearance last week. She embraced five-year-old Faith Hinkle when she made her appearance, where she read How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney? to the people at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington.

Melania received as a gift the warmth of the children at the hospital, hugs and kisses that lit up her heart. And as a special gesture, Santa gave her a present — a gold-colored coin engraved with the words ‘Believe’ and ‘Merry Christmas.’❤️@MELANIATRUMP🎄 #MelaniaTrump pic.twitter.com/tZ5X9YfljF — Stunning Melania 🌟 (@StunningMelania) December 6, 2025

She went to the event on Friday, December 5, before heading on to accompany her husband, Donald Trump, at the 2026 World Cup fixture draw. A former patient of the hospital, 24-year-old Caoilinn McLane, introduced Melania, who reportedly formed a friendship with the First Lady during a separate visit to the hospital in 2017. Talking about the event, it is an annual tradition for first ladies to make an appearance at the hospital, and Melania even used to visit it every year during President Trump’s first term.