Melania’s Bizarre 2005 Ad Voicing a Duck Resurfaces — and Donald Trump Bragged About It Years Later

Truth be told, Melania Trump has indeed come a long way from being just a budding Slovakian model to becoming the First Lady of the United States of America. Contrary to the slightly reserved personality she maintains today, she used to be an aspiring artist who was comfortable being in front of the camera.

Her journey began at 16, when a photographer discovered her talent and gave her the solid start she needed in the field. Her work in New York, 10 years later, led her to Donald Trump in 1998. In 2005, Melania got married to Trump and even ended up doing a rather wacky, out-of-sorts advertisement commercial.

Fast forward to now, 20 years later, and this particular advertisement has surprisingly resurfaced on the internet. Done for an insurance company named Aflac, the unusual project required her to portray a lovely woman who lends her voice to a duck, which turns out to be an experiment by a mad scientist. Although a totally bizarre conceptualization, the Frankenstein-style advertisement shows Melania’s voice being transferred to a duck, leaving her with a duck’s voice.

The clip takes a bewildering turn in the next frame, where the former Slovenian model is made to sit and pose atop a scientist’s table. Her completely still, expressionless face draws attention, while her voice comes from a duck. The dialogue delivered is heard as “If you’re hurt and can’t work, Aflac can help pay your bills with cash.” What’s more, out of turn, is nearly at the very last seconds of the ad, where Melania, in her duck voice, can be seen screaming in shock as her feet transform into the webbed feet of a duck.

Who remembers that time Melania Trump starred in a commercial for Aflac in 2005? 😂👻 pic.twitter.com/VcBAlMV65I — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) October 29, 2025

While netizens are totally embarrassed and cringe over the advertisement, one must recall the time when Melania’s husband, U.S. President Donald Trump, reminded Aflac employee Michael Porter about his wife’s successful contribution in one of the company’s ads.

Back in 2018, Trump met a group of American workers, including this particular insurance employee, and said, “Well, your chairman, I know very well, and he’s done a fantastic job. And they actually hired my wife a long time ago to do a big commercial. You know that, right? An Aflac commercial. And I think it was a successful commercial, too.”

Well, President Donald Trump, yet again, left no stone unturned in gloating over his wife’s success through the wacky advertisement. But for Melania, her role as Trump’s wife, the U.S. First Lady, as well as mother of Barron Trump, meant that her modeling career had to take a back seat. In fact, it was only in 2024 when she completely shut off all kinds of rumors about returning in front of the camera once again.

Addressing the press, she’d said, “Look, I’ve been there on the covers – on the cover of Vogue, on the covers of many magazines before. And, you know, for me, we have so many other important things to do than to be on the cover of any magazine.”

President Trump and First Lady Melania at Mar-a-Lago last night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CD4K2TlpSS — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) November 28, 2025

Well, it is a rather undeniable fact that Melania Trump has taken up her role as the U.S. First Lady quite differently. She makes her presence known in the most unconventional ways, something the 55-year-old has made pretty clear in her more recent appearances. Most importantly, her bold and pioneering choices in such a position of power have indeed grabbed attention, which sets her apart from any other First Lady the White House has witnessed.