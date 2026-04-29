Melania’s ‘Awkward’ Hand Pull Away From Donald Trump at State Dinner Divides Internet

Melania Trump‘s subtle gesture toward Donald Trump during Tuesday night’s state dinner with King Charles III and Queen Camilla has the internet questioning what the first lady really thinks about Trump. Melania appeared alongside the president for a photo op Tuesday evening as the couple met the English royalty.

According to Page Six, Melania wore a “pale pink silk strapless dress by Christian Dior Haute Couture paired with off-white suede gloves and silk pumps,” while holding hands with Trump, who wore a black tuxedo. During one photo op, however, Melania briefly let go of Trump’s hand, creating an awkward moment before the POTUS reached for it again.

Watch how Melania Trump is trying to take her hand out from Donald Trump,definitely a huge love expression 👀 pic.twitter.com/c4a2MA1SIq — PolitMemeAi🔥 (@MemesNoWords) April 29, 2026

“Watch Melania pull her hand away from Trump during the ceremony today for King Charles’ visit. She [expletive] hates the man,” one user wrote on X. “Everyone hates him. Raise your hand if you’re also against him.” The internet was quick to comment on Melania’s stance on the president, especially after her recent comments on the Epstein Files.

A body language expert had claimed earlier this month that Melania showed visible signs of anger in her Epstein speech. “There are hints of determination and possible anger in her delivery,” the body language expert stated. “She begins with a blink, pause, and a large in-breath that raises her shoulders a little as though to power her words.” It’s unclear who this anger was aimed at, especially since various theories claim the president was unaware of Melania’s speech.

Speaking on Melania letting go of Trump’s hand, one user wrote on X that the first lady is stuck in this relationship. “Although no prize herself, Melania Trump can’t divorce him while he is POTUS, or he will send her parents back to Slovenia, plus she will lose out on millions,” a user wrote on X. “She signed a pre-nup, so she is stuck. Hopefully Amanda Ungaro and the Epstein files will end them both.”

At the same time, various users tried to make sense of Melania’s awkward action. “Some of you never had etiquette class.. and it shows,” one user wrote. “When standing for formal presentation /introduction- as a couple- hands are to be at your sides (not holding hands)… while you pause for formal presentation… and while standing still. She knew.”

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

It’s quite clear that public figures are heavily scrutinized by the public, especially high-profile figures like Melania or Trump. It’s unclear as of writing whether or not Melania had any ill intent behind her actions and the internet is certainly divided on the matter. The first lady is quite vocal about her thoughts and feelings, having recently spoken out against Jimmy Kimmel over the “expectant widow” joke.