Melania Trump’s Savage Clapback When Asked If She Married Donald for Money

Melania Trump simply didn’t hold back, when she was asked if she was marrying Donald Trump for money, that too in a TV interview. It was back in n April 26, 2004, the US President proposed to Melania at the Met Gala in New York.

Melania later revealed that she was shocked to see her then boyfriend asking her hand in marriage at the back of the room where the function took place and further stated that not a single person noticed as she said yes and slipped the 15-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring he eventually put her in her finger.

And eventually the couple went on to tie the knot on Jan 22, 2005. They welcomed their son, Barron Trump, in 2006. And long before all these, Melania was interviewed by ABC correspondent Don Dahler soon after her relationship with billionaire Donald Trump caught the public eye. As their discussion went on, Don highlighted that some people were suspicious that Melania, who was then aged 29, was marrying Trump, who was aged 53, for money, concerning their age gap.

And she replied, saying, “You know, the people, they don’t know me. People who talk like this don’t know me.” And then Don also pointed out, “Well, you don’t see many 26-year-old supermodels on the arm of a 53-year-old car mechanic.” The former model also dismissed these remarks. She said, “You could feel very empty. And if somebody said, ‘You’re with the man because he’s rich and famous,’ they don’t know me.”

According to the reports, when Donald Trump proposed to Melania, they were already in a relationship for five years, having met at a Fashion Week party in 1998. And consequent to the proposal, Trump also made an appearance on the talk show Live! with Regis and Kelly, where he said, “Well, we’ve had a great relationship, we’ve been together for five years, and it was really time. And you know, Melania is a great woman, a great person, and I’m really happy about it.”

Talking about how they met each other at a New York Fashion Week party, Melania previously stated that, “He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn’t give it to him.” However, she also said that she made a deal with the billionaire that he could give her his number, and Melania would call.

Donald agreed before giving Melania all of his contact phone numbers, which also consisted of his office, his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as well as his home in New York, she said. And according to the FLOTUS, they eventually began dating after she rang him and was impressed by his “energy” on the call. She said, “He has an amazing sense of vitality.”