Melania Trump's 'Number 1 Lookalike' Made $3,000 an Hour Before She Made One Big Mistake

A former Israeli soldier turned model, Mira Tzur worked as Melania Trump's impersonator for being a spitting image of the former First Lady. According to The Sun, she used to wear blue contact lenses to match Melania's eyes, read about world affairs, and chose outfits that perfectly resembled her sense of style. However, she made one big mistake that ruined her career.

In 2019, an amateurish hairstylist derailed her career by dying her hair wrong. Tzur had "beautiful chestnut-colored hair with highlights," but during the dying process, she was left with "short purple bangs that had been chemically burned to a crisp." Following this, her long tresses became "brittle" and began "breaking all over," according to the lawsuit documents obtained by the outlet.

As a result, she began to develop bald spots, and to prevent further damage, she was forced to sleep on silk pillowcases. The lawsuit also mentioned that she checked with multiple other hairstylists who gave her the same response that her hair wouldn't look like Melania's for at least a year. Some even recommended she get a wig- the last blow that destroyed her career. Devastated Tzur filed a lawsuit against the hairstylist that read, "Thus, it was now confirmed: [Tzur] could no longer work as a Melania Trump impersonator or do TV appearances, as her hair color and texture no longer looked like Melania's." Instead, she ended up resembling the raven-haired Angelina Jolie, which of course, wasn't her aim at all.

Tzur, who's been a one-time counterintelligence officer in the Israel Defense Forces, was taking home $3000 an hour as Melania's impersonator had previously performed with John DiDomenico, America's highest-paid Donald Trump impersonator, per The Daily Beast. Following the incident, she filed a suit against the hairstylist and the company behind the hair color in Manhattan Supreme Court asking for an unspecified amount. She claims the blunder had caused her "extreme emotional distress, scalp pain… physical pain, public scorn, mental anguish, and future medical expenses and other monetary damages."

She first emigrated to the United States in 1995 and a year later, in 1996, she became an American citizen. Before breaking into the world of acting/impersonating, she had appeared in various adverts for brands like Advil, Neutrogena, and Viagra, according to her IMDb bio. Before that, she began her career as a trained ballet dancer and working model. But it was her resemblance to Melania that paved the way for her name and fame.

In a 2017 interview with The Times of Israel, Tzur said, "I relate to [Melania] on many levels," mentioning the list of similarities like their same initials, both are immigrants from small countries, their shared professions as former models, having an only child that also coincidentally resembles her son Barron Trump, and the talent of knowing multiple languages.

Following the US presidential elections in 2017, Tzur had taken over 20 impersonating gigs but due to (Donald) Trump's controversial public image, she "lost many friends because I became Melania." But she argued that she is an actress and "It's a role that I choose to play," keeping it "very neutral and politically correct."