10 Celebrities Who Threatened to Leave the U.S. if Donald Trump Became President

Celebs Who Claimed They Would Leave the U.S. if Trump Won the Election

Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024, in Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla)

Republican leader Donald Trump secured a second term at the White House by winning the 2024 presidential election by a landslide margin against Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris. While MAGA fans celebrated, many well-known celebrities were deeply unhappy, with some even threatening to leave the country. From John Legend to Cher, here are a few A-listers who have harbored a disdain for the President-elect and expressed a desire to move in light of Trump's rhetoric and policies, which they argue is authoritarian.

1. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is seen on September 25, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gotham)

Miley Cyrus made headlines in 2016 when she declared that if Trump were elected president, she would leave the country. As reported by NME, the singer claimed that the thought of Trump in the White House made her feel sad and afraid. However, in 2017 she disclosed that she decided to stay as she felt obligated to do. She argued that using her reach to call out the leader was more crucial than ever in Trump's America. She said, “I’m not f-king leaving the country, that’s some ignorant shit, that’s dumb."

2. Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg at the 2024 Tribeca Festival on June 08, 2024, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Roy Rochlin)

In March 2016, The View host Whoopi Goldberg hinted that it might be time for her to leave the U.S., adding that she could easily afford to do so. Many assumed that this was her way of saying she would leave if Trump won. However, in an episode of the daytime talk show, Goldberg clarified that she has no plans to leave, even if Trump returns to the White House. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, she emphasized that she will be staying in America for the next few years.

3. John Legend

John Legend at Vanity Fair's 6th Annual New Establishment Summit on Oct 22, 2019. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Matt Winkelmeyer)

John Legend and Trump have a history of criticizing one another. In one interview, Legend called the former president 'petty and narcissistic,' while Trump on social media, labeled the singer 'boring'. He described Trump's leadership as embarrassing and even acknowledged that he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, had considered leaving the United States, as reported by Cosmopolitan. Legend shared that while both he and Teigen were born and raised in America, they felt conflicted about staying under a leader he believed was undermining democracy.

4. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer at Carnegie Hall on October 18, 2023, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jamie McCarthy)

Before the 2016 election, Schumer wished to relocate to Spain, as reported by Newsweek. The comedian told in an interview in September 2016, "I will need to learn to speak Spanish because I will move to Spain or somewhere. It's beyond my comprehension if Trump won. It's just too crazy." Interestingly, despite her earlier musings, Schumer didn’t follow through on leaving the U.S. during Trump’s first term. As for Trump’s recent return to the White House, the comedian has remained notably silent on the matter.

5. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Emma McIntyre)

The actor once boldly declared he would pack his bags for South Africa if Trump ever took over the White House. Yet, since Trump’s election win, he has stayed silent, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. He previously also compared Trump to the same racist 'rednecks' who harassed him during his childhood. As reported by The Daily Beast, he said, "That’s what the Republican Party is to me. They’re doing it to young people, gay people. They don’t care who you are. If you’re not them, you’re the enemy.”

6. Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand at the 91st Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2019. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Winter)

The actor, singer, and outspoken Democrat made waves during an appearance on The Late Show when she expressed her strong disapproval of Trump. She declared that if Trump were to win again, she would leave the U.S., and her destination of choice would likely be England, simply because it's her dream place. Streisand also joked that if a Trump administration were on the horizon, she might even consider expanding the little underground shopping mall in her Malibu mansion’s basement, as reported by Salon. The singer went on to praise Joe Biden and his leadership at the time.

7. Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone and Donald Trump at Marriot Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By John Shearer)

Stone shared a similar sentiment. As reported by the New York Post, she said, “I am certainly considering a house in Italy. I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time. This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression.” Earlier in 2020, Stone expressed a surprising sense of empathy for Trump, suggesting that his behavior might be coming from unresolved childhood trauma. As reported by The Independent, she shared that whenever she looked at Trump, she felt as though he was torturing himself over past wounds.

8. Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024, in LA. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevork Djansezian)

Renowned actor Cranston has been outspoken in his criticism of the Republican nominee, calling him an anomaly of the human race. He boldly declared that he would relocate to Canada if Trump won the 2016 presidential election. As reported by OK! Magazine, he said, "It's not real to me that would happen. I hope to God it won't." The actor predicted that Trump's actions throughout the campaign would go down in history as a bad chapter for years to come.

9. Cher

Cher at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Sam Morris)

Last October, Cher declared that she would leave the U.S. if Trump were elected, citing concerns about her health. However, she has since reversed her decision, finding happiness with her younger boyfriend. A source said, "They have their life together here and they’re making an album. They both have family and children. She's infuriated by the outcome, but she also knows that running will not solve anything." In 2015, the Believe singer humorously remarked that she would relocate to Jupiter if Trump won the election, as reported by the Daily Mail.

10. Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen on the set of 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' on November 4, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bobby Bank)

Had Biden lost the 2020 presidential run, Springsteen would have headed to Australia. The rock legend spoke fondly of the country, describing it as a perfect place for motorcycle rides and a destination close to his heart. He also confidently predicted that Trump wouldn’t win the election. Following the recent election, Springsteen responded through music. He performed a powerful song that touched on themes of freedom, hope, love, and loss, as he backed Vice President Harris’ campaign, as reported by Billboard.