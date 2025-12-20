Melania Trump’s Makeup Looks Flawless From Afar – Until the Cameras Zoom In

There was a time when Melania Trump used to go out almost makeup-free. During her modeling days, the now-FLOTUS leaned into a more natural style.

. However, that has changed vastly over the years, with the First Lady now preferring a more “done” look.

These days, Melania is almost always seen in a full-glam look with well-defined eyebrows, smoky eyes, bronzed hairline, perfectly contoured cheeks and jawline, along with nude shade lips.

While it is only natural for someone to outgrow their makeup style with time, this full-glam look sometimes doesn’t really work for the FLOTUS, especially for daytime appearances. Mrs. Trump has been captured many times from a close angle where her makeup looked too intense. Her decades-long makeup artist, Nicole Bryl, had something to say about it.

“Lighting is everything, and if it’s too dark without enough flash, a face can get lost in the shadow. Because of this, I often smoke her eyes up for events, so that the camera, under any circumstance, will not fade her out,” Bryl told The Telegraph back in 2017. The MUA added, “Looking pale isn’t a makeup vibe I would ever create on Melania. It’s just not her style.”

Despite the effort, the look didn’t always land as intended, and some photos showed why she should never be captured from a close angle in a full-glam look.

In July 2025, Melania attended a picnic for military families. She looked absolutely radiant in her white shirtdress; however, her makeup fell short. The smoky eyeshadow, thick eyelashes, and heavy eyeliner looked too much for the daytime event. However, a close-up picture actually made her makeup look worse. Her messy eye makeup overall made her look like she hadn’t slept the night before.

This website is dedicated to Melania Trump — an emblem of elegance, grace, and vision.

It is not easy to wear more bronze than Donald Trump does. However, back in 2016, Melania did it successfully. At the NBC town hall that year, she looked as though she was revisiting her modeling days. However, a close inspection revealed something terribly wrong with her makeup that day. She wore too much bronzer, and even though it did help sculpt her face, the contrast with her actual skin tone was quite obvious and, honestly, distracting.

Seems like Melania Trump can’t get her makeup look right every time. Back in 2019, she channeled the holiday spirit at the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony in President’s Park, Washington, D.C. From afar, she looked glowing and rosy. However, the FLOTUS definitely went overboard with her blush, and the close-up pictures captured the blunder. It made her look like she was sunburnt.