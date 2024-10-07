Melania Trump’s Awkward Response on Donald Trump's Return to Assassination Site

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump returned to the site where he narrowly escaped assassination in July. The former President once again visited Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday in an attempt to meet his supporters there. With getting closer to the November 5 election, he spoke to a large crowd in this key battleground state. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of the social media platform X also joined him. Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s recent comments about her husband’s return to the site of the attack were quite rigid, leaving her interviewer confused.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson

During a recent interview with Fox's Maria Bartiromo, the former first lady answered some questions. Without any evidence, Bartiromo claimed that high-ranking Secret Service officials might be against Donald. When asked about her thoughts on her husband returning to the very stage where his life was in danger weeks ago, Melania's response felt more like a well-rehearsed PR line, steering clear of the controversy. As reported by The Independent, she said, "I think it’s great. I support him. And he is a fighter, he will never stop. He’s on the go every day. He’s helping this country. And he wants to make America great again. And let’s see what happens on November 5.”

Bartiromo pushed for more details, asking why Donald felt it was important to return. Melania simply answered that he wanted to finish his speech, creating an awkward moment for herself. She wasn’t the only one commenting on his return to Pennsylvania—Lara Trump, Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee, also weighed in on the topic. She said, “It really was a beautiful moment yesterday in Butler, and I think it was really important in terms of healing for this country." Lara was at the rally on Saturday, along with key figures like running mate Sen. JD Vance and tech billionaire Musk.

As reported by The Hill, Lara added, “I don’t think any of us will forget, whether you love Donald Trump or not, where you were when you found out what had happened to him on July 13. And that’s a traumatic thing to happen to a country." She also said, “And I can tell you, when we got off the plane yesterday, I was a little bit emotional, and I got to sit right next to Helen Comperatore, Corey Comperatore’s widow, and his two daughters, and it was a really beautiful tribute. And I think it was important for Donald Trump to go back and create new memories for the people of Butler Pennsylvania, and that’s exactly what you saw yesterday."

The former president called his visit to Butler unfinished business. He said, “I said that day when I was shot, I said, ‘We’re coming back. We’re going to come back.’ And I’m fulfilling a promise. I’m fulfilling, really, an obligation.” Meanwhile, this time, Pennsylvania State Police ramped up their involvement, with increased local law enforcement on hand to secure the area, as reported by CNN. The earlier assassination attempt highlighted just how tense and unpredictable the final phase of this historic presidential race has become.

If you're struggling to cope with grief, and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273)