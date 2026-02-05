Melania Trump’s Attempt to Promote Documentary at Freed Hostages Event Backfires, Netizens Call Move “Disgraceful”

Melania Trump has been going out of her way to promote her newly released self-titled documentary film. The First Lady’s ambitious project was backed by an alleged $40 million deal with Amazon, but has received a poor response since its premiere.

Despite repeated attempts to promote the film on a grand scale, the audience response has been below average. ​So much so that even a custom black carpet premiere event attended by MAGA loyalists, including rapper Nicki Minaj, could not save the doomed fate of the documentary.

For the unversed, Melania shows the 20 crucial days leading up to Donald Trump’s second term inauguration, but from the eyes of his wife.

​Now, keeping in mind the disastrous response, it seems Melania has taken it upon herself to leave no stone unturned to promote the documentary.

Unfortunately, her recent promotional stint seemingly backfired, as the 55-year-old chose the worst possible time to do it.

According to Indy100, Melania ended up promoting her film at a government-organized event for freed hostages, and the internet was far from impressed.

Here’s the clip of Melania promoting her movie minutes before she denied promoting her movie pic.twitter.com/NkcvThShy3 https://t.co/XXmutFann5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2026

It all happened when the First Lady reportedly invited former Hamas hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel to the White House. During the event, Melania Trump stated before the press that she and Aviva had a meeting back in January 2025.

Interestingly, she added that the glimpse of this meeting was also added to her documentary film, which had just been released. ​In her words, “It was [an] emotional meeting, and it is captured on camera and available to see in my new film, ‘Melania.’”

Although it was just a light reference, the fact that Melania actually attempted to promote her film even in such a serious event left many surprised.

Later, the reporters attending the event even questioned the First Lady if she thought it was appropriate to promote her film on such an occasion.

In response, Melania Trump denied any claims that she attempted to promote her documentary film during the White House event.

She explained, “This is not promotion. We are here celebrating the release of the hostages, of Aviva and Keith. They were in Washington, DC, and they called me. They said they would like to come over to thank me and to give hugs. That’s why we are here. It’s nothing to do with promotion.”

Melania Trump referenced her documentary at a White House event with former hostages. She says it’s ‘not promotion’. Trumps at it again, only worse. They used welcoming an Israeli hostage to the WH to promote Melania’s documentary. They have no shame. https://t.co/I0jX17wZ5G — Karl Rosenfeld (@kneerecon) February 5, 2026

Of course, netizens were not ready to forgo her actions. An internet user re-shared the video of Melania’s response to the press and said, “More lies. More receipts.”

Another netizen commented, “LMAOOOOOO THE WAY ITS NOT EVEN SUBTLE.” A third user condemned Melania’s behavior and wrote, “Disgusting. Disgraceful. Par for the course in America 2026.”

​Meanwhile, despite the largely negative reviews and poor response to Melania Trump’s documentary, there appears to be firm denial on the White House’s part. In fact, President Trump himself could not refrain from penning a string of praise for his beloved wife.

​Taking to Truth Social, the 79-year-old had written, “Last night I saw, ‘MELANIA,’ for the second time. The audience loved it, and so do I. Check it out — A MUST SEE!” At the premiere, Trump called the documentary “really great,” adding, “It really brings back a glamour that you just don’t see anymore. Our country can use a little bit of that, right?”