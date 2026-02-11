Melania Trump’s 4-Word Request to Children With Rare Diseases Sparks Laughter

U.S. President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump has already established her love for children. Besides being a protective mother to Barron Trump, Melania has a natural maternal side, which becomes evident when Melania attends events with children or arranges something nice for them.

On February 11, Melania reached The Children’s Inn, a facility at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Maryland, where she hosted a Valentine’s Day event for the children who are involved in clinical trials. This was not her first visit to the facility; she frequented it during Trump’s first term.

Melania’s celebration included making some crafts with the children. As she entered the room where the kids were calmly waiting for her, Melania told them, “Don’t be so quiet!” This made both the children and staff members laugh.

‘A QUEEN’: A young man joked with First Lady Melania Trump about how to address her, even saying “I don’t play chess, but I know a queen when I see one.” pic.twitter.com/8gx6AnhKMz — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 11, 2026

The children seemed to take a liking to the First Lady. 11-year-old Luna welcomed her with a bouquet of roses as Melania complimented her pink dress and thanked her for the flowers. Then there was Marlon, one of the children, telling her, “I don’t play chess but I know a queen when I see one.” Melania smiled and called the boy a “charmer.”

Melania then sat to do some art and crafts with children which got them further chatting with her. Conversations ranged from her White House duties and music tastes to whether she attended the Super Bowl, flowing freely and warmly. Melania also brought the kids gifts and her message to them was, “Stay well. Stay strong. I will think about you.”

While talking about the projects she is working on now at the White House, Melania mentioned that she was captaining the President’s AI challenge, which piqued the interest of the kids and the teenagers but Melania quickly warned them, saying that needed to be careful with technology.

First Lady #MelaniaTrump visited children with rare and serious diseases at The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for Valentine’s Day.

Mrs. Trump joined the children, their families, and staff members for an afternoon of creativity, connection, and… pic.twitter.com/8Zll5tY7Rf — ONLY MELANIA (@OnlyMelaniaTR) February 11, 2026

She then added, “It’s very positive but you have to be vigilant. You cannot believe everything.” She then told them to take care of themselves and exercise as that is another thing that’s important for her.

Jennie Lucca, Chief Executive Officer of The Children’s Inn was glad about the First Lady’s visit as she said, “We were deeply honored to welcome First Lady Melania Trump back to The Children’s Inn. Her visit brought joy and comfort to our children and families at a time when compassion and encouragement mean so much. This Valentine’s Day celebration served as a heartfelt reminder that our families are surrounded by care, support, and hope throughout their medical journey.”

While Melania has been more of an absent First Lady during Trump’s second term, she has consistently attended events for children and even arranged some on her own. She had also previously worked with Russian President Vladimir Putin to open a clear channel of communication to get the abducted Ukrainian children back home, highlighting her genuine love and care for children all over the world.