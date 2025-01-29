Melania Trump was Overjoyed at Trump’s Victory, but She Couldn’t Keep her Anxiety in Check About One Thing

The First Lady Melania Trump, in her self-titled autobiography, discussed the fears she had after her husband Donald Trump became president of the United States for the first time.

Melania recalled that she was extremely worried about Donald Trump’s new role and how it would affect their son, Barron Trump. Melania wrote, “While the joy of our victory was overwhelming, my mind quickly shifted to the multitude of tasks before us, as I contemplated the weight of responsibility and the challenges that lay ahead.”

Melania Trump was concerned about her son and said, “I also couldn’t help but think about Barron and how this new stage in our lives would impact him.”

Barron Trump is not your average NYU student. Incoming first lady Melania Trump opens up about the strength her son shows as he navigates college life under such unique circumstances. | @kilmeade @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/98GjQERcIr — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 6, 2024

The ex-model claimed that she had to plan and strategize carefully. She also had to try balancing multiple roles as a mother, wife, First Lady, sister, daughter, and friend. But, she was “determined to rise to the challenge”, and she wanted to ensure a smooth transition amid her newly found fame.

Melania Trump, in her interview with Fox and Friends, just before Trump’s 2025 inauguration said that she now has “much more experience” and “much more knowledge.”

She added, “I will be in the White House. And you know when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.” “But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife,” Melania Trump said.

Barron Trump who was leading a much private life previously has been gaining popularity and support lately, especially after it was revealed that he helped his father to reach the under-30 demographic. He helped Donald Trump choose popular podcasts where he could make appearances before the election victory.

Barron is now reportedly preparing to launch a luxury real estate venture with young business partners. The venture will deal with high-end projects, like golf courses and other upscale properties in Arizona, Idaho, and Utah.

Barron Trump is launching his own luxury real estate company, focusing on high-end real estate projects such as properties and golf courses in Utah, Arizona, and Idaho. pic.twitter.com/NmD6W1dU36 — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) January 22, 2025

In recent times, Barron has become pretty popular amongst young people and his conduct during Trump’s inauguration ceremony has gained him respect.

Apart from Barron, who is the youngest, Donald Trump has four other children from his previous marriages. With his first wife Ivana, Trump has sons, Eric, 41, and Donald Trump Jr, 47, and daughter Ivanka, 43. With his second marriage with Marla Maples, he has a daughter, Tiffany, 31.