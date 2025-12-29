Melania Trump Voted Least Popular First Lady Again

By multiple measures, Melania Trump’s public standing is sinking. YouGov polling shows her popularity at just 36%, with more Americans saying they dislike her than support her overall public profile — 43% disapproved and only 18% described their views as neutral.

That figure marks a notable drop compared with many recent first ladies, and even compared with Melania’s own standing when she left the White House in 2021. At that time, her approval was already among the lowest recorded for a first lady, around 42%, according to The Print. By the end of 2025, her positive impression had slid further.

The reasons behind that decline aren’t limited to numbers. Journalistic accounts suggest her public role has often felt minimal or distant compared with predecessors. As The Print notes, some observers saw her official White House portrait — a pantsuit in a boardroom-like pose — as symbolic of a contractual, transactional approach to the role rather than one rooted in sustained public engagement.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p2F1Zc1dON — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2025

I took this video of our First Lady Melania Trump & Second Lady Usha Vance departing North Carolina after a full day meeting with troops, their families and young students. I can say, without a shadow of a doubt, this duo is unstoppable. These two women have been so unfairly… pic.twitter.com/g1Vi3tOGhU — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) November 20, 2025

Critics have also pointed to Melania’s exit from public life after leaving the White House in 2021 and the perception that she has kept a low profile during President Donald Trump’s second term. A CNN analysis from 2021 noted early signs of distance between the first lady and traditional ceremonial duties, with some public events looking like appearances rather than sustained initiatives.

Another factor often mentioned in reporting is the contrast between Melania’s wealth and glamour: she came to the White House as a model and businesswoman. And the expectations many Americans have for the first lady’s visibility in advocacy, charity, or cultural diplomacy. That gap between image and impact, analysts say, has made it easier for critics to frame her tenure as ineffectual.

Still, there are notable public figures who recognize a different side of her service.

Second Lady Usha Vance, whose own public visibility has grown during the 2025 calendar year, has repeatedly spoken of her admiration for Melania’s attention to children’s welfare and her willingness to step into challenging diplomatic moments. During a Fox News Digital interview in 2025, Vance called Melania a “role model” and “trailblazer” for her efforts to highlight child safety and welfare, saying, “She cares about their welfare… every time that she uses her voice… it’s a good thing.”

First Lady Melania Trump teases 2026 legislative initiative, with President Trump chiming in, saying, “I don’t know what it is she’s doing, but I know it’s going to be great for children.” pic.twitter.com/oVmrual2ST — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 12, 2025

At a White House holiday party in December, according to sources close to the administration, Melania hinted at a new project she intends to pursue in 2026. President Trump mentioned that the initiative will “have something to do with the kids,” framing it as a continuation of her ongoing emphasis on children’s issues, though specific details were not released. That comment suggests Melania is setting up a post–first lady platform that builds on the child-focused messaging she has championed in public comments. Local political aides and internal sources say the project is meant to expand her BE BEST child welfare narrative beyond traditional constraints.

Few first ladies have finished their tenure with so much attention paid to their absence from the cultural spotlight as compared to their presence. Whether Melania’s upcoming work will shift those perceptions remains to be seen.