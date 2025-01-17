Melania Trump has taken a dig at the Obamas once again. Melania claims that the Obamas tried to hijack her husband, Donald Trump’s first presidential term in the White House. The to-be First Lady made a cutting remark while saying that she feels way more confident about Donald’s soon-to-approach second term. The reason she feels this way is because Barack Obama won’t be there to make things difficult for them.

Melania Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends about her husband’s first term in office in 2017, “The first time was challenging, we didn’t have much of the information.” She adds about Obama, “The information was withheld from us by the previous administration.”

Melania Trump’s brutal attack on the Obamas by revealing exactly what they did when Donald first arrived at the White Househttps://t.co/Be6l496fHn pic.twitter.com/VFZQQed7Ji — Tp (@disclosure_Q) January 16, 2025

The former President Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, has caught attention by saying she would be skipping Trump’s second inauguration on Monday. “But this time I have everything… it’s a very different transition this time, second time around,” Melania continued. “But this time I have everything,” she commented on her impending return to the White House, replacing President Joe Biden. Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president when they previously took over.

Even though there’s a tension caused by the supposed lack of communication between the administrations, Melania Trump, 52, says she now gets “the rules” and “process” of being in the White House. “I have the plans, I already packed, I have selected the furniture. So it’s a very different transition this time, the second time around,” she comments.

The model further adds, “I think it will be an exciting four years. We have a lot to do to put the country back in shape.” The first lady also made it very clear that discouraging people does not make her underestimate her abilities. “I just feel that people didn’t accept me. Maybe they didn’t understand me the way they do now. And I didn’t have much support,” she said in her interview.

“Maybe some people see me as just a wife of the president, but I’m standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts, I have my own, ‘yes’ and ‘no,’” Melania continued. Melania aims at the Obamas just after former first lady Michelle Obama announced her decision to skip Trump’s second inauguration. Donald Trump will be taking over his office this coming Monday.

Previously Michelle Obama’s absence was visible at the former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. However, the former First Lady did not state a reason for skipping Carter’s funeral or Trump’s inauguration. Over the past eight years, Michelle Obama has expressed her criticism of Trump.

Earlier Michelle Obama said in a statement, “When they go low, we go high,” as she took swipes at Trump’s victory. She has even criticised Trump’s ‘demeanor with women and his attitude towards minorities.’ She even requested men to back Vice President Kamala Harris. “I am asking y’all, from the core of my being, to take our lives seriously,” she said at one rally for Harris this past Fall.

Even after the feud, her husband Barack Obama was seen seated next to Trump at Jimmy Carter’s highly-publicized funeral. They were even spotted laughing and bantering with each other, drawing global headlines.

Every other former president and their spouses will be attending the inauguration ceremony on Jan 20. Some of the names include Bill and Hillary Clinton, Jill and Joe Biden, George W. and Laura Bush.