Melania Trump Spent ‘All Hours’ in a Bizarre Piece of Clothing in The White House: Report

Donald Trump will soon hold office following his victory in the 2024 elections but the media has some qualms about Melania Trump’s presence as First Lady. The book, American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden by NYT White House correspondent, Katie Rogers, pulled the curtains on Melania’s unheard antics in the White House. Apparently, she spent 'all day' in luxurious bathrobes and summoned her aides to fill in on the gossip, per The Mercury News.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump during her visit to Children’s National Hospital on December 6, 2019, in Washington, DC.(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

As the name suggests, the book intends to dissect the evolution of First Ladies throughout American history. Hence, Rogers wrote in detail about Melania’s affinity for 'wearing elegant robes' at 'all hours' in her White House suite during the pandemic in 2020. Rogers also talked to Puck political reporter Tara Palmeri for the Somebody’s Gotta Win podcast and disclosed that former White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, got the robe fever from the former First Lady 'because she was constantly wearing them, more and more.' Grisham also served as Melania’s former aide and was privy to the latter’s plush, terry-cloth robe choices.

Even when working, Melania, 54, 'avoided being overscheduled'—or scheduled at all—during the Trump administration’s reign. She was hesitant about making political appearances for her husband and barely attended events unless she was 'camera ready' with prim makeup, hair, and designer outfits. As per reports, her staff often tried to convince her to attend important meetings but failed more often than not. The book stated Melania paid no heed to the East Wing and remained holed up in her lavish suite to “occasionally summon members of her staff to update her on the day’s gossip and would shake her head at the infighting taking place on the floors below.”

Of the few initiatives Melania spearheaded, the former model built a ‘swag room’ in the White House meant for storing and gift-wrapping White House-themed memorabilia for her friends and allies. She also launched the 'Be Best' campaign to promote childhood well-being and curb bullying. However, her most and probably only impactful effort was to stop the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the southwestern border of the U.S., being an immigrant herself.

Despite Donald’s re-election, Melania is unlikely to move back into the White House full-time, CNN reported. Moreover, Melania skipped the traditional meeting with the current First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on November 13, 2024. She was reportedly away to promote her newly-released memoir, but the gesture has led to speculation that Melania will continue upholding her unconventional First Lady image and insinuated a greater autonomy in the position this time. It is expected that Melania will spend most of her time flying to and fro from New York City (where her son Barron Trump is studying), Palm Beach, Florida, and the White House.