Melania Trump Skeptical of Jill Biden's 'Genuine' Concern After Donald's Assassination Attempt

In a tragic incident on July 13 in Butler City, Pennsylvania, President-elect Donald Trump narrowly escaped a deadly assassination attempt, suffering a graze wound on his right ear. The violent incident left one attendee dead and two others injured alongside Donald. Following the incident, Donald and Melania Trump were contacted by outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. However, Melania recently questioned whether Jill's concern was genuine in an interview with Paris Match magazine. She also criticized the media and Democratic leaders for their harsh rhetoric of her husband.

Melania Trump at the Republican National Convention on August 25, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alex Wong)

As reported by The Mirror, Melania said, "I do question, however, whether Jill's concern was genuine, as a few days prior she referred to my husband as 'evil' and a 'liar'. It was obvious that the onslaught of rhetoric from Democrat leaders and the mainstream media was so deeply embedded in our nation's consciousness it prompted an attempt to assassinate Donald." The interview took place in October, just days before Donald’s election win over Kamala Harris on November 5, as reported by HuffPost. Her comments are now spreading after she broke a long-standing White House tradition.

Melania Trump questions Jill Biden’s sincerity after the attempted assassination on Donald Trump, pointing to recent rhetoric that labeled him ‘a threat to democracy.’ She declined the White House meeting, reflecting on the toxic political climate. #PoliticalDivide #MelaniaTrump… pic.twitter.com/O1VE5Q8e7h — Parler (@parler_social) November 14, 2024

The incoming First Lady, Melania, declined a customary meeting with Jill at the White House, citing a scheduling conflict as the reason. This meeting traditionally signals the start of a smooth transition between the outgoing and incoming families. Melania rejected the Bidens' invitation to the customary White House visit, despite the Bidens' congratulations to the Trumps, according to a statement from Jill's team. On the other hand, in a show of peace during the transition, Joe also personally invited Donald to the White House, and Trump accepted the invitation.

Previously, in 2016, following Donald's election win, Melania sat down for tea with then-First Lady Michelle Obama in the Yellow Room—a tradition which she did not repeat with Jill even during the 2020 election, as reported by the New York Post. Fresh rumors that she would not be moving back to the White House full-time with her husband in January have also been sparked by her latest decision. However, her administration has denied any such allegations, pointing out that anonymous media outlets are continuously disseminating misleading information and rejecting the speculations as baseless.

Recently, a Mar-a-Lago insider said, “Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms. She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews.” The source hinted that, for Melania, victory is the main thing—everything that follows is on her terms, with no scripts required. “Melania will be a part-time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife,” the person said. While the Trumps call Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach as their primary home, they’ve kept their roots in Manhattan’s Trump Tower as well. Their son, Barron Trump, is now enjoying his first year at New York University, and still resides there, as reported by the New York Post.