Melania Trump Shares Awkward Valentine’s Day Message for Military Troops

Melania Trump recently delivered an awkward Valentine’s Day message during her military visit to North Carolina. According to The Daily Beast, the First Lady visited the troops at Fort Bragg and Pope Army Airfield on Friday, February 13, 2026, and said she had a special greeting for them.

“To our great armed forces of the United States stationed all over the world, I have a nostalgia-filled message: Happy Valentine’s Day,” Melania said. “Love letters have symbolized the union of patriotism and family devotion among our soldiers for 250 years,” she continued.

“The harmony of love of country and love of family is what makes us uniquely American,” the First Lady added. Her choice of words, like the term “nostalgia,” made the message appear like a tribute to days of the past rather than celebrating the day of love.

First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks at Fort Bragg, NC, wishing U.S. troops a Happy Valentine's Day.



Moreover, the message came during an event organized to honor special forces, and not a celebration surrounding Valentine’s Day. Melania and Donald Trump honored members of the US Army Special Forces who were part of the military operation carried out to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Before leaving the podium, Melania Trump ushered her husband to the stage, saying, “And now, it is my distinct honor to introduce your Commander in Chief, our leader who maintains a mission of peace through strength, President Donald J Trump.”

Trump also kissed his wife’s cheek before taking the stage, and said, “Honey, thank you very much,” for her introduction.

During his speech, the President praised the troops, saying, “We have the best warriors in the world.” He also said, “Your commander in chief supports you totally.” Trump also ensured to use the platform to ask the troops and their families to vote for the GOP during the 2026 midterm elections.

“You have to vote for us,” The President said, highlighting how his decision helped restore the name of Fort Bragg after Congress passed a law requiring the Pentagon to rename military bases that honored officers who served for the Confederacy during the Civil War.

“If we don’t win the midterms, they’ll take it off again. They’ll take it off again. You can’t let that happen,” Trump stated.

TRUMP: "We have the best warriors in the world."



While it is not known whether Melania and Donald Trump had any special plans of their own on Valentine’s Day, the First Lady visited children with rare and serious diseases at the Children’s Inn at NIH on the special occasion.

“Love reveals itself in many forms, especially in the hardest moments of care and compassion,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a clip documenting her visit.