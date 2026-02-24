First Lady Melania Trump is set to use tonight’s State of the Union to highlight two young Americans whose lives reflect her long-standing priorities: protecting children, embracing innovation responsibly and creating opportunity for those who need it most.

Melania Trump to host stand-out young women as guests for the State of the Union address https://t.co/rAOSJTN7UA pic.twitter.com/YHQ77wVFlE — New York Post (@nypost) February 24, 2026

A source close to the First Lady told the Daily Mail that seated beside her as Donald Trump addresses Congress will be ten-year-old Everest Nevraumont and 24-year-old Sierra Burns. State of the Union guests are traditionally chosen to represent the administration’s focus, and Melania’s selections speak directly to her efforts in technology oversight and foster youth support.

Nevraumont, an artificial intelligence education advocate and history standout, represents the First Lady’s growing involvement in the conversation around AI and children. During remarks in the East Room at the White House last September, Melania Trump addressed technology leaders and stressed the importance of responsibility.

“As leaders and parents, we must manage AI’s growth responsibly,” she said.

At the same time, she has encouraged young people to harness technology creatively. Her Presidential AI Challenge, launched in August, invites students to explore artificial intelligence in productive ways. Nevraumont attends Alpha School in Austin, Texas, where individualized AI-driven learning plans have accelerated her academic progress — including advancing from a fourth-grade to a ninth-grade reading level in a single year.

A source described the fifth grader as “really super smart” and “ridiculously incredible when it comes to history,” noting that her achievements reflect the First Lady’s vision of pairing innovation with education.

But while Nevraumont represents the technology and education side of Melania’s mission, Sierra Burns embodies another deeply personal focus: housing stability for former foster youth.

Burns is a former foster child and among those who have benefited from Melania Trump’s advocacy for expanded housing assistance. The Foster Youth to Independence initiative, administered through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides up to 36 months of rental assistance to help young adults aging out of foster care avoid homelessness and build independence.

Since returning to the White House, President Trump signed a Fostering the Future executive order alongside the First Lady in November, formalizing and expanding their commitment to supporting vulnerable youth.

Part of the broader initiative includes a scholarship program that has established partnerships with major universities, including Vanderbilt University, University of Georgia, University of Alabama, University of Texas, University of Florida and University of Miami, among others.

However, tonight’s State of the Union guest list highlights specifically the housing component of Melania’s work. Burns’ story reflects the push by Melania Trump to ensure that young adults leaving foster care are not left without stability or opportunity.

While Burns does not maintain a high-profile online presence like Nevraumont, the source close to the First Lady described her as “super impressive,” suggesting her accomplishments and determination speak for themselves.

Melania Trump has long framed her advocacy as a continuation of her Be Best platform, originally launched in 2018. In her second chapter as First Lady, she has expanded those priorities to address emerging technologies and long-term support systems for vulnerable youth.

“These young people inspire us all,” Melania said ahead of tonight’s address. “Their courage, their determination and their love of country remind us that America’s future is strong.”

By inviting Nevraumont and Burns to sit beside her in the Capitol gallery, the Melania Trump is ensuring that the State of the Union will showcase not only national policy but personal triumph.

“These remarkable young Americans show what is possible when we believe in ourselves and in our country,” she said. “They are proof that hard work and opportunity can change lives. Their example inspires all of us. They embody the hope and promise of America.”

As millions tune in, the two young women seated next to Melania Trump will serve as living symbols of her message: safeguard children, foster innovation responsibly and create real pathways to independence.