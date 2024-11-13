Melania Trump Predicts What the Future Holds After Husband's Historic Win: "Majority of Americans..."

Donald Trump won the 2024 elections with overwhelming support from Americans despite an initially tight race with Democratic rival Kamala Harris. As he took the stage with his family, he reassured people that he'd fulfill all his promises. However, at that time, Melania Trump remained silent; but she later spoke on X, formerly Twitter, predicting what a 2024 Trump administration would look like.

The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility.



We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom. I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty,… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 6, 2024

The former First Lady wrote, "The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility. We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom." She further added that American citizens would rise above "ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security." She concluded by saying that American 'energy, skill, and initiative' will propel the nation in the right direction.

The Slovenian-American former model has spent the past four years avoiding the limelight, focusing solely on her son Barron Trump, and his upbringing. Despite her husband's mounting legal battles, she maintained some distance from publicly accepting or denying the allegations levied against Donald. Melania also did not accompany the president-elect to the hush money trial, in which he was indicted and convicted of falsifying business records to hide payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence before the 2016 election after she claimed to have had an affair with him.

Furthermore, Melania was also nowhere to be found throughout his 2024 campaign trail while Trump was juggling between lawsuits. However, she did speak after her husband was shot at his Butler, Pennsylvania, rally on July 13 by a lone shooter named Thomas Matthew Crooks. Even at that time, she chose to express her grief on her X account with a lengthy two-page message.

Throughout Donald's political career, Melania has either been the subject of intrigue or media scrutiny. The critics questioned her absence from occasions where a life partner shows up for support. For instance, Stephanie Grisham, a former Trump White House press secretary and ex-aide to Melania, said, "She's been so disconnected with this campaign and so absent." In addition, Grisham also accused Melania of seeking money in exchange for her appearances. "I could see her saying, 'If I'm going to put my time in, I will get paid for this,'" she said, as per CNN.

Melania Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden. (Image Source: Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

But, despite the negative press, Melania has persisted, and a source close to her revealed that she'd choose her son Barron over politics any day. "Donald loves to be out with the people and despite his burning legal and financial issues, going out on the campaign trail makes him happy," the insider told PEOPLE. The source claimed that Donald is a 'loner horse' who functions well 'without his family' but doesn't mind them being around as well. On the contrary, Melania hates a 'petting zoo.' The insider explained, "...she goes when she has to but if it's not essential she prefers to stay out of the public eye." So whenever an event is packed with people, even if it Mar-a-Lago, she prefers to 'opt out.' Moreover, the source added that "Melania is all about Barron and her family. She has always been family-oriented."