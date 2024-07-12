Melania Trump Once Admitted She Sometimes Confiscated Her Husband's Phone for This Reason

Imagine you confiscate Donald Trump's phone. Well, his Slovenian wife Melania Trump can certainly do that and once revealed that she was forced to do it to keep her husband off X, formerly Twitter. The former president is a loud personality who is infamous for his unfiltered rants on social media. And like most of Trump's critics, Melania said that she didn't always agree with what he wrote.

Back in 2018, the former First Lady laughed and said, "I don't always agree with what he tweets, and I tell him that. I give my honest opinion and honest advice. Sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn't, but I have my own voice and opinions, and it's very important to me I express what I feel," as per Daily Mail. A reporter then asked her, "Have you ever told him to put his phone down?" Melania responded, "Yes."

Evidently, the model-turned-First Wife is a stark contrast to her husband Trump's personality. She is quiet, withdrawn, and rather secretive while the ex-commander-in-chief leaves little to the imagination and speaks his mind unabashedly. Although poles apart, the couple has managed to find a middle ground in their differences and has been successfully married for nearly two decades.

However, as individuals, the couple is driven by two different motivations. While Trump's critics argue that he strives for power, his wife, on the other side, has been passionate about advocating against cyberbullying, contradictory to what her savage and loudmouth husband is infamous for. For long, Melania has said that she wants to curb harassment and bullying on social media as part of an effort to have a positive impact on the lives of American children. However, despite her best intentions, she's been called out for her alleged 'hypocrisy' considering her husband frequently makes below-the-belt remarks against his rivals on social media.

But, despite the backlash, Melania managed to start a campaign against bullying called the Be Best initiative. To ensure cyber safety for all, the now-54-year-old invited representatives from Facebook, Snapchat, Google, Amazon, and Twitter to the White House for a roundtable discussion on the same.

Today, on the 5th anniversary of my Be Best initiative, we are reminded of the incredible impact that can be achieved when we come together to support our next generation.

— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 7, 2023

Acknowledging the criticism, Melania said in a speech, "I am well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic. I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue, and I know that will continue. But it will not stop me from doing what I know is right. I am here with one goal: helping children and our next generation."

Still, despite her perceived coldness and 'loyalty' to her husband, despite his multiple cheating scandals and controversies, Melania defended herself in a sit-down with ABC News and cleared the air. "I could say that I'm the most bullied person in the world. One of them -- if you really see what people are saying about me," she said referring to her 'Be Best' initiative.