Melania Trump Left Off Best Dressed List, But Michelle Obama Makes The Cut

Melania Trump was left off Vogue’s Best Dressed list for the second year in a row, but former First Lady Michelle Obama scored a prominent list on the fashion magazine’s annual style recognition list. Omitting a former fashion model from the Best Dressed list has revived a recurring debate over whether partisan politics now influences one of fashion’s most recognizable yearly rankings.

The 2025 Best Dressed list, published this week, celebrates entertainers, activists, and public figures who made what editors described as “defining style statements” over the past year. Alongside Michelle Obama, other honorees included chart-topping performer Bad Bunny, pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, and several new fashion-world breakouts.

But the omission of Melania Trump—an international fashion model long before becoming First Lady—did not go unnoticed, especially among conservatives and longtime followers of her style. Critics argued that Melania’s resume alone makes her an obvious contender, citing her decades in high fashion, global magazine covers, couture-level wardrobe, and status as one of the most photographed political spouses in modern history.

The exclusion of Donald Trump’s wife has fueled speculation that factors beyond fashion may be shaping the decision-making process. Vogue’s annual Best Dressed list, compiled by its editorial staff, surveys red carpet appearances, public events, image portfolios, and cultural impact. Historically, the list has featured celebrities, global royalty, and political spouses across the ideological spectrum. But in recent years, the magazine has faced accusations that its coverage increasingly reflects partisan preferences, favoring liberal public figures while offering limited visibility to those aligned with conservative politics.

The 2025 Vogue list revived that criticism after Michelle Obama was highlighted for what editors called her “confidence-forward approach to contemporary elegance,” praising her recent public appearances and partnerships with young designers. The former First Lady has been a mainstay in fashion media since her husband’s first presidential campaign, celebrated for championing American designers and setting trends in accessible and formal wear alike.

Melania Trump, meanwhile, has had a more complicated relationship with the fashion world. While she is broadly recognized as one of the most stylish First Ladies in U.S. history, several major outlets—including Vogue itself—have notably distanced themselves from covering her during and after her time in the White House. Designers have publicly split on whether to dress her, and some fashion publications faced backlash from readers when they featured her during the first Donald Trump administration.

Whether these dynamics influenced this year’s omission is unclear, but the contrast between Melania’s global fashion credibility and her absence from the list continues to draw attention. Some industry observers argue Vogue’s rankings are inherently subjective, shaped not only by stylistic merit but by cultural relevance and editorial priorities. Others say that excluding a former supermodel and First Lady—who is widely regarded as one of the most naturally stylish women to occupy the position—appears conspicuous at best.

Vogue has not commented on Melania Trump’s ongoing absence from the Best Dressed list or on recurring claims of political bias. The magazine traditionally emphasizes that its selections reflect the year’s “most impactful style leaders,” a phrase interpreted differently each year by editors and readers alike.

Even so, public opinion remains divided. Supporters of the list view it as a celebration of evolving cultural and artistic expression. Critics insist the rankings increasingly mirror ideological and political leanings as much as genuine fashion assessment.

As for Melania Trump, she has not publicly responded to the list, maintaining the same private posture she has kept through much of her post–White House life. Still, as several commentators noted with a mix of humor and appreciation, whether or not Vogue chooses to recognize her, Melania Trump remains a woman who commands attention whenever she enters a room—no sash, no list placement, and no editorial approval required.