Melania Trump Has Given an ‘Embarrassing’ Nickname to Son Barron Trump

Nicknames often become a major part of who we are, given to us by our friends or family and sticking around for a lifetime. It’s no wonder even some of the popular moms come up with some of the cutest yet embarrassing nicknames for their kids. Recently, Barron Trump, the son of Donald Trump and Melania Trump, has been in the spotlight for his graduation and budding interest in politics. Despite his impressive height, Melania has playfully nicknamed him "Mini Donald." It is a nickname that the 18-year-old finds a bit cringe. Interestingly, even with a Donald Jr. already in the family, it’s Barron who’s earned this nickname.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Leon Neal

Barron, nicknamed 'Mini Donald,' has a multicultural background and takes after his mom's language skills, speaking both English and Slovenian fluently. In 2011, Melania said, "Barron speaks two languages completely perfect. He goes from one thing to another, Slovenian/English," as reported by Irish Star. Melania is also very private and carefully watches over Barron. As reported by People Magazine, an insider previously said, "She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new." The source said that Melania's parents are also very close to Barron and have played a big role in raising him.

Barron Trump reveals Melania nicknamed him "mini Donald."



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/3FM71lucDS — AF Post (@AFpost) October 5, 2024

The source added, “Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years. Melania is all about Barron and her family." As reported by E! News, earlier in 2012, Melania spoke about Barron and said, "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him Little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him little Donald." Melania may have given Barron his nickname, but it was Donald who picked his actual name. He'd always liked the name Barron but hadn’t had a chance to use it for his other sons.

Speaking of Barron Trump, Melania once said in an interview that Barron's personality is so much like his father that she calls him Little Donald. pic.twitter.com/nOvXFrJ48T — nicki 🌊 (@nickiknowsnada) February 3, 2019

He spoke about this during his appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Donald said, “It’s a name I’ve always loved but I never had the courage to use. I gave the idea to Melania and then I was going to take it away at the very end and she said, ‘You can’t take it away! I’ve been calling him Barron while he’s been in my stomach and you just can’t take it away!’" Talking about Barron's height, Donald said, "I said, 'You're gonna be a basketball player.' He said, 'Well, I like soccer, Dad, actually.' I thought...'At your height I like basketball better,' but you can't talk them into everything."

Meanwhile, so far, Barron has kept his political opinions mostly to himself, apart from showing up at the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Conventions to support his dad. While he was invited to be a delegate at the 2024 convention in Milwaukee, his mother’s office turned down the offer. However, on July 9 in Doral, Florida, Barron made his first appearance at one of Donald's campaign rallies, where his father proudly introduced him to the crowd. When the crowd cheered for him, Donald said, "He might be more popular than Don and Eric! Welcome to the scene, Barron."