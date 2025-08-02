Melania Trump Has a Netflix Doppelgänger—And the White House Might Be Calling Her Next

There’s much buzz around Netflix’s Hunting Wives, and it has been somehow related to the First lady Melania Trump. Despite the fact that the show primarily revolves around Sophie, with Brittany Snow playing the character, with her family moving to Texas, the talk is more around Malin Akerman’s character of Margo Banks, which is raising eyebrows.

Talking about similarities, it starts from her hair color to makeup and the overall fashion sense, which gets perfectly aligned with Melania Trump, with comparisons venturing to take a hike.

Akerman even told sources that for having that particular character look – “A whole team went into that.” She added that the end result was, ” … sort of like a Melania Trump [vibe] and I think that works well for this.” Not to mention the fact of President Donald Trump‘s obsession with hiring Melania Trump look-alikes, concerning which speculations say that she might get a call from the White House soon.

Though it is not only about the character in the show who looks like Melania Trump, but there’s another similarity: Margo Banks is also married to an older man that too conservative with political ambitions.

However, talking about Dermot Mulroney playing Jed Banks, husband to Akerman’s Margo, the age gap between them is comparatively less than what there is between Donald and Melania, but Akerman claims that these comparisons are all part of the plot.

The actor talked about her and Mulroney’s roles and character aesthetics, saying, “It sort of feels like a presidential couple in this town and there were discussions about hair color and whatnot,” the actor said of her and Mulroney’s roles and character aesthetics. Till now, there’s hardly been any sort of pushback to this sort of dramatization of a Melania look-alike; however, not to mention that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

I was really unsure about the whole fake melania conspiracy until they released this pic right here…like…WHO TF IS THAT???They know damn well this lady forehead too large, nose too crooked, and skin too saggy to be Melania. This shit is weird. pic.twitter.com/ZNq2AX0xdv — TEXAS GOON SLAPPA (@SYCKB0I) March 9, 2019

Melania Trump hasn’t commented on her many White House clones

As mentioned, rumors keep swirling that the President is fond of having people with similarities to Melania; however, she himself hasn’t talked much about her White House clones. Another notable person in this case is Margo Martin, the special assistant of Donald Trump as well as an important member of the communications team, and also the President’s former lawyer, Alina Habba. Habba recently got shipped off to New Jersey for being the interim Attorney General of the state, Martin, and other Melania lookalikes are still around the White House cabinet.

Also, concerning the fondness of Donald Trump to watch Television, there’s hardly any chance that Malin Akerman’s Melania impression will also soon invade the space. Coming to Melania Trump, it doesn’t seem like she minds too much, as she has always been out of Donald’s league and perhaps having his husband fill out the cabinet with her lookalikes could also be interpreted as a form of admiration.