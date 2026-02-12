Melania Trump Gets New Fancy Title Ahead of Valentine’s Day

First Lady Melania Trump had a heartwarming interaction at The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Feb. 11, 2026. During her early Valentine’s Day visit, she was sweetly given the title of royalty by the children. Their reaction to the FLOTUS’s visit was simply heartwarming.

The NIH serves children who are battling rare and, in some cases, terminal illnesses. Melania often visits the NIH and appears to have built a bond with many of the children there. This was reportedly her fourth visit. This time, she decided to spend an early Valentine’s Day with them by engaging in a few arts and crafts activities.

First Lady #MelaniaTrump visits children with rare and serious diseases at the Children’s Inn at National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XywrVbh7Qu — ONLY MELANIA (@OnlyMelaniaTR) February 11, 2026

During her activities, the First Lady interacted with children while making bouquets and paper hearts. Speaking of hearts, there was one young boy named Marlon who seemingly wanted to impress Melania. Just after Melania was seated at a table, the young man, who is reportedly the brother of an NIH patient, had a sweet exchange with the FLOTUS.

Marlon expressed his admiration for Melania and claimed that he was unsure of how to address Melania. He referred to a game of chess and said, “I don’t play chess, but I know a queen when I see one.” With this, his friends around him cheered for Marlon, who also thought of calling the FLOTUS ‘her Highness.’

Melania was flattered by Marlon’s compliments and returned them with a beaming smile. She also urged Marlon to simply call her ‘Melania’ instead of ‘her highness.’ She also appreciated the young lad for his sweet remarks about her and said, “That’s very nice, thank you so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump (@melaniatrumprofile)

She then quipped about how the ladies would have to keep an eye out for his charming personality, earning another cheer from his friends. It wasn’t just the children and adults who were touched by their adorable interaction. Netizens also reacted warmly online.

A user referred to Melania’s claim of Marlon being a charmer and said, “He is! That’s so cute!” Another user mentioned, “He’s certainly got some rizz 🙂 and FLOTUS is quite funny.” A third one exclaimed, “Adorable!” A fourth mentioned, “Wow, this made me so happy!”

Similarly, many commented on Melania’s possible new title given to her by Marlon and expressed their love for their heartwarming interaction. During her visit, Melania also shared insight into self-care and nurturing one’s ambitions.

1/2: Two years ago I visited & observed the great work @CincyChildrens is doing for babies born w/ NAS. I commend @NIH & @HHS for recognizing & rewarding their impactful work. pic.twitter.com/0yQ45Y3zpW — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) February 7, 2020

Melania advised children and teens to remember to take care of themselves and how important it is. She also talked about her passion and love for the arts and dance and expressed that she wishes she had more time for it.

Given her husband, President Donald Trump’s busy schedule, Melania revealed that she seldom gets time to dance with him. Other children also expressed their adoration for Melania by showing her their carefully crafted paper bouquets with pink and purple hearts.

As mentioned earlier, this isn’t Melania’s first time visiting the NIH. During her husband’s first presidency, Melania visited the center three times as the First Lady. Melania has been very vocal about childcare in America and has been reportedly involved in improving the foster care facility as well.