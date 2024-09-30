Melania Trump Faces Backlash After Calling Donald a ‘Family Man’ in TV Interview

Melania Trump recently ignited a wave of online criticism after describing her husband, Donald Trump, as a ‘family man’ during her first TV interview in over two years. Appearing on Fox & Friends, the former first lady was asked what she wished people knew about the former president. Her response—that he’s a ‘family man’ who loves his family and country—immediately set social media ablaze, with many users mocking the characterization. Melania seemed earnest as she described her husband during the interview with host Ainsley Earhardt. She remarked, "That he's really a family man, he loves his family, he loves his country and all he wants [is to] build better and prosperous."

AINSLEY: How do you feel about Donald Trump running again?



MELANIA: I support him pic.twitter.com/0WriVpTxiH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2024

As per Indy 100, she further added, “All he wants to do, as he says, is Make America Great Again. He wants to make this country prosperous and safe for everybody. He wants to make the American dream possible again.” She also reflected on two assassination attempts against Donald, calling both near-misses ‘miracles’ and expressing gratitude for the Secret Service’s protection. She said, “I ran to the TV and I [rewound] it, and I watched it. When I saw it … nobody really knew yet. When you see him on the floor and you don’t know, you don’t know what really happened.”

"He is really a family man" -- Melania Trump, who currently does not live with her husband pic.twitter.com/ebHuZqqJp4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2024

Talking about the second assassination, she asserted, “I saw it on the television. And as soon as I saw it on television I called again, and he was OK because Secret Service was great. I think both of the events, were really miracles. If you really think about it, July 13th was a miracle. Like, that much and he could, you know, he could not be with us.” Earlier this year, Trump was also convicted of paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep their alleged affair quiet.

But she won't even live in the same state as him or campaign with him. Mkay. 🙄 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 26, 2024

One X user quipped, “He’s only cheated on all three of his wives. Family man indeed.” Another chimed in, “The guy loves families so much he’s on his third!” In agreement, another one added, “I bet she does…gotta get that money. Piggy banks are getting low with all those legal fees. Time to re-up. Oh, and maybe there’s a few more national security secrets they missed.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment and added, “Did Ainsley ask her how much she was getting paid by the campaign for giving this interview?”

She checks her phone to see if the wire hit her account after answering... — Daniel Micovic (@DanMicovic) September 26, 2024

As per The Independent, the online roasting didn’t stop there, as people continued to point out Trump’s past indiscretions, questioning whether calling him a family man was accurate or just wishful thinking on Melania’s part. The criticism, of course, stems from Trump’s long history of personal scandals. He famously divorced his first wife, Ivana Trump, after having an affair with Marla Maples, who later became his second wife.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

More recently, during his marriage to Melania, Trump faced public backlash for his crude comments about women on the infamous Access Hollywood tape and was embroiled in lawsuits and accusations of sexual misconduct. Yet, for many onlookers, her words fell flat.