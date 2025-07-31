Melania Trump Claims She and Donald Never Fight—Netizens Brutally Point Out All the Public Moments When She ‘Slapped His Hand Away’ in Anger

An old interview of Melania Trump testifying how great he marriage has gone viral. In the clip, the FLOTUS claims that her marriage with the President is harmonious, and that they “don’t have fights.”

Netizens were quick to debunk the claims by talking about the numerous times the First Lady has appeared mad at her husband during public appearances.

The said interview dates back to 2016, when the former model shed light on her dynamic with her husband. Journalist Greta Van Susteren asked the first lady if she and her husband ever got into conflicts. “We don’t have fights,” Melania was heard asserting.

Susteren went on to ask her if the couple ever had disagreements while talking. “We disagree on things, we disagree, but that’s OK,” Melania admitted. The First Lady went on to note how that was a very good thing in relationships. “I’m with my own brains, he’s with his own brains,” she added.

She also revealed how the couple approaches heated arguments. Melania shared that she often tells Donald Trump what she thinks, and he accepts it while he does the same. She admitted that if she ever disagrees with her husband, she makes it a point to tell him that.

“Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn’t. He makes his own choices. He’s big enough, he’s an adult. He knows the consequences,” she shared in the Fox News interview. Netizens, on the other hand, weren’t ready to believe in the perfect portrait of marriage that Melania was painting.

Trump tries to hold Melania’s hand… she SLAPS it away 😂 pic.twitter.com/d9QxzEForr — Will LeGate (@williamlegate) May 22, 2017

“I remember when you slapped his hand away, walking across the white house lawn. That looked like a fight to me,” one user wrote on YouTube. “So why do you pull away your hand from him in the public?” another questioned.

The most referenced moment by netizens came from the time the couple visited Israel. During their 2017 official visit to Tel Aviv, the couple went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Melania repeatedly refuses to hold Donald Trump’s hand in excruciating clip pic.twitter.com/opYC3VHdv7 — The Independent (@Independent) August 17, 2020

The incident took place shortly after the President and the First Lady disembarked the aircraft. While the couple walked on the tarmac, Trump was seen extending his hand to Melania to hold. Instead of holding his hand, the First Lady was seen swatting it away.

Oops she did it again?! Melania Trump appears to reject Donald’s attempt to hold her hand for the 2nd time in 2 days https://t.co/SYZWB9PI5k pic.twitter.com/GIAY0M6fQB — People (@people) May 23, 2017

The speculation about the moment haunted the couple for years to come. Melania herself had to put an end to the speculation in her 2024 memoir. She dismissed the speculation by noting that she was just being playful with her husband in the moment.

She labelled the hand swatting incident as a “minor, innocent gesture, nothing more.” Netizens brutally pointed out other incidents where the First Lady seemingly avoided physical contact with her husband.