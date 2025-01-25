Home is where the heart is, but by the looks of it, Melania Trump did not feel at home her first time around at the White House.

With every new tenant, a home gets a makeover, and no one is ever really satisfied living in the same arrangements as the previous resident. First Lady Melania Trump bears no difference from others in this regard.

In her biography, Melania, the First Lady mentioned that Michelle Obama wasn’t the least bit helpful when Donald Trump took office in 2017.

She wrote that she had requested early access to The White House in December 2016, so that she could plan to have it altered and/or set up to their preferences. However, the staff of the then-First Lady declined the request, and then Melania had to wait for three weeks even to inspect her new accommodation.

Melania Trump added that this act of Michelle Obama’s set her renovation/remodeling plans back. She could have gotten the measurements done, gathered plans, and started shopping much in advance, if Michelle had granted her early access.

She said it is custom in The White House that the outbound First Lady helps the in-coming families have a smooth transition. However, protocols and politics came between Michelle Obama and herself.

The biggest complaint Melania Trump had was that The White House, at the time, was not suitable for a young boy. There hadn’t been a young boy in The White House since John Kennedy Jr, as all the presidents since have had daughters.

Therefore, preparing a room for Barron Trump while he was also getting into a new school was her priority.

As a mother, Melania Trump’s attention was primarily on her young son and all she wanted was to get her son into a good school in the middle of the session, for him to make friends and have his personal space.

Melania wrote in her book that, sadly, even after asking for early access, there was no helpful response from The White House back then.

Talking about the style and decor of The White House, Melania also said that it was all very old and not up to her taste. That is why making a home out of The White House was a delayed task for her.

She really took out what gave the Rose Garden it’s beauty and made it bland. Literally, this is a perfect visual example of before and after Trump’s presidency.#MelaniaRuinsEverything #RoseGarden pic.twitter.com/vjYYQo02up — c i n d y 🍉 (@lilicablossomxo) August 23, 2020

Once Melania Trump had shifted to her new abode, she made significant changes. She famously removed Michelle Obama’s kitchen garden and Jackie Kennedy’s rose beds.

Melania Trump surely has eccentric taste, which was visible during her infamous Christmas decoration.

This time around, however, The White House may not go under many renovations as Melania has claimed that she does not plan to stay in Washington, D.C., for a long time at a stretch, as she wishes to divide her time between DC, New York, and Florida.

Barron Trump, who is studying at Stern, NYU, will also remain in the city and stay in his home at Trump Tower. However, his mother has hinted that he is welcome to visit The White House along with his friends.