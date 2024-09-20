Melania Trump Blasts FBI for ‘Invading Her Privacy’ in Fiery Statement Ahead of Memoir Release

Melania Trump, in a rare public statement, has fiercely condemned the U.S. government, accusing the FBI of violating her privacy during the now-infamous Mar-a-Lago raid. The former First Lady released a video on X (formerly Twitter), speaking out about the raid, which occurred as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents by her husband, former President Donald Trump. This surprising move from Melania, who has largely stayed out of the political limelight, has ignited widespread attention. In the black-and-white promotional video, which also teased her upcoming memoir titled Melania, the former First Lady expressed her disappointment.

As per Mirror, the video started with, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated.” She referred to the raid on Mar-a-Lago, during which FBI agents searched through her personal belongings. She said, “I never imagined my privacy would be invaded by the government here in America. The FBI raided my home in Florida and searched through my personal belongings. This is not just my story - it serves as a warning to all Americans. A reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected.”

As per The Independent, the operation was part of a larger investigation involving classified documents allegedly kept by Donald Trump after his presidency. Melania’s statement was not just about her personal experience but more of a broader warning to the American public. Her statement is not entirely surprising, given the highly publicized FBI raid that took place in August 2022 at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. At the time, agents had a search warrant approved by a federal judge as part of the investigation into the former president’s management of classified materials.

The raid triggered a media frenzy, with images released showing the allegedly haphazard storage of these sensitive documents. At the time, Donald exclaimed, “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. They even broke into my safe!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Elsa

On top of her bold statement about the government's invasion of her privacy, Melania’s video also promoted her upcoming memoir. Titled Melania, the book is describe as “a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity, and defined personal excellence." The clip also added a description of her book, “invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life…‘Melania’ includes personal stories and family photos she has never before shared with the public.” Melania’s public appearances have been few and far between, especially during her husband’s recent bid for re-election.