Melania Sends Fans Into Frenzy as She Calls Donald Trump ‘Gorgeous’ in a Facebook Post

A romantic moment between Donald Trump and Melania isn’t an everyday sight. However, a resurfaced post from the First Lady’s wall says a different story. The FLOTUS shared an old photo of her husband on Facebook. That was a sweet throwback to long before politics ever entered their lives.

In the picture, 13-year-old Donald Trump can be seen in his New York Military Academy uniform. Melania added a sweet caption to the photo that read, “Isn’t he gorgeous?” It was a rare glimpse into their marriage and the equation they share. In the past few months, there has been immense scrutiny on their marriage. However, the couple has moved past everything and continued walking hand-in-hand.

Their story dates back to 1998 in New York. Then, Melania Kanuss was a young model at Fashion Week. They met at a party hosted by modeling agent Paolo Zampolli. Remembering their first interaction, Melania once revealed to Harper’s Bazaar, “He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn’t give it to him. “I said, ‘I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.’”

In her 2024 memoir, Melania says she and Donald Trump first met at a New York City Fashion Week party (the Kit Kat Klub) in September 1998, where he approached her while he was on a date with another woman. Media later identified the other woman as Celina Midelfart, a “wealthy… pic.twitter.com/qi7yk88W1P — Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) November 16, 2025

She had eventually called him back. “I was struck by his energy. He has an amazing sense of vitality,” she said. In her memoir Melania, she writes briefly about their age gap and the connection she felt right away. She describes him as authentic and down-to-earth, as someone already famous. The first spark, she says, was strong and immediate.

Music played a part in their early closeness as well. She writes that they bonded over Elton John and Elvis, and that when they play those songs at home, they’ll get up sometimes and dance without thinking much about it.

Motherhood changed the rhythm of their relationship. After Barron’s birth, Melania says she saw a gentler side of her husband. “Watching Donald interact with Barron was heartwarming as well,” she wrote. “His connection with his son showcased a different side of him that I had not seen before. The relationship was filled with love and admiration and it was truly touching to witness.”

Resurfaced video of Trump holding baby Baron! And I gotta admit…it’s adorable ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gjLdrxJYPr — RedWhite&Right (@CommanderEagle) October 12, 2025

Small details like that rarely make it into public view. But every so often, something slips through, like Melania’s old photo of teenage Donald, posted with a soft caption. And it is a gentle reminder to people that, behind the glare of politics, there’s a long, very human story between them.