Melania Reveals Barron Trump 'Knew Exactly Who His Father Needed to Contact' to Win Elections

Barron Trump had a major role to play in his father, Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election last month. Rumors of his influence behind the scenes piqued the interest of many as the young Trump has always largely avoided the spotlight. Recently, Melania Trump also admitted to the same on Friday. She praised her son and highlighted his subtle but important role as an advisor in Donald's historic victory.

Melania Trump during the 1st interview since the 2024 election. (Image Source: YouTube | Fox News)

She applauded the 18-year-old for persuading his father to leverage digital media by connecting with streamers and podcasters to cater to the younger generation. As reported by HuffPost, Melania said, “He is a grown young man. I’m very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics and [advising] his father — he brought in so many young people." She further said, "He knows his generation...because nowadays the young generation...they don’t sit in front of the TV anymore. They’re all on the tablets, they’re on the phones, and all of these podcasts and streamers.” The former First Lady's remarks came during an appearance on Fox & Friends, as reported by The Hill.

She continued, “He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father, and was incredible how he brought in a success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to." Following Barron’s strategic guidance, Donald sat down with influential podcasters, including a three-hour conversation with Joe Rogan. The appearance also earned Rogan’s endorsement, as his podcast ratings soared. Their primary target was the critical voting bloc—young men, something which Harris' campaign struggled with.

Donald's team reportedly enlisted youthful GOP consultant, Alex Bruesewitz, to compile a list of potential podcast hosts for Donald to engage with. The President-elect then passed the decision to Barron, instructing Bruesewitz to run it by his youngest son first. Barron gave the green light to appearances on comedian Theo Von’s podcast and live streamer Adin Ross’s platform. In the light of the same, Donald has often spoken highly of Barron’s political instincts. Earlier in May this year, the President-elect openly praised his youngest son, calling him a smart and great guy, who he trusts for political counsel.

Even on November 5, Election Night, Donald lit up the room with a heartfelt nod to his son, sparking thunderous applause from a crowd. Meanwhile, in the recent Friday interview, Melania reflected on the teenager's college life at New York University. Barron is reportedly big into gaming. Melania stated that Barron always has Secret Service agents around him and admitted that her son's experience is far from usual. She wrapped by expressing immense pride in how gracefully he has been managing the unique challenges.