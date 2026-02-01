Melania and Donald Trump Taking Style Inspiration from The Obamas

President Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump may have found their style inspiration and photo ops in the former first couple, Michelle and Barack Obama. The Trumps want to be likable and appear as a positive influence; however, the Obamas have long been favorites among many Americans.

Apart from claims that Donald Trump has been jealous of Barack Obama for various reasons, he has also worn outfits similar to Obama’s at several events. Trump was seen wearing a black coat with a red scarf, an outfit that was initially compared to Zohran Mamdani’s style, since the president has been gushing over him. However, that comparison later turned out to be based on a fake edited photo.

Still, posts comparing Trump and Obama went viral, showing Obama wearing a similar outfit in the past. Needless to say, many netizens agreed that Obama pulled off the look better. For his New York state Supreme Court appearance, Trump also opted for a suit and tie similar to what Obama wore during his 2013 inauguration.

With the upcoming release of the Melania documentary, which nobody in their right mind will watch, thought I’d repost the time the Slovenian grifter plagiarized Michelle Obama’s speech almost word for word.

pic.twitter.com/gzCXdzZ1Wk — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) January 26, 2026

The combination of a blue tie and a dark suit was the same, and both men looked good in it. As for Melania Trump, she didn’t just echo Michelle Obama’s speech, but also appeared to draw fashion inspiration from her.

She has been seen wearing skirt suits similar to Michelle’s. Melania paired a fitted skirt with a well-tailored blazer featuring buttons that accentuated the look. The outfit closely resembled the former first lady’s red skirt suit with button detailing and flared elements.

The only notable difference was the jewelry. On another occasion, Melania wore a flowing gingham dress with a red belt, two years after Michelle had worn a similar style. The print and color were alike, though Melania’s red detailing gave her dress a more glamorous appearance.

the hat on shein vs the hat they deliver pic.twitter.com/Xv35txyE8L — derek guy (@dieworkwear) December 14, 2025



During the White House Kitchen Garden harvesting tradition, both the first ladies wore flannel shirts with dark jeans. Melania could have worn anything else, but she chose to follow Michelle’s footsteps to pick vegetables from the garden. She ditched her heels too for comfy black and white Converse.

She also didn’t add the olive green jacket that Michelle was wearing. Also, these looks were just a year apart, so Melania did not even make an effort to work on her outfit. Although she did switch the color of the gloves from Michelle’s green and white to bright red. Other than that, there wasn’t much of a difference.