Melania and Donald Trump Mark 21 Years of Marriage — Even as Public Scrutiny of Their Relationship Refuses to Fade

Melania and Donald Trump completed 21 years of their marriage on January 22, 2026, having tied the knot in 2005. Despite being married for over two decades, their relationship has not been immune to rumors of a fading romance.

According to a 2018 report by People Magazine, the couple mostly lead very separate lives inside the White House, and even have separate bedrooms.

Not just decade-old reports, their most recent wedding anniversary further fueled speculation about the possibility that the couple might be trapped in a loveless marriage.

21 years of marriage and still going strong! Through everything they’ve faced… public attacks, pressure, and history unfolding in real time… they stayed together. Happy Anniversary to Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump. 🇺🇸❤️ Strength. Loyalty. Commitment.

As per Fox News, a White House insider mentioned how Donald Trump was busy with the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, just before their wedding anniversary.

The source mentioned that the POTUS decided to head home from the trip to have a casual anniversary dinner with Melania instead of having a grand celebration.

While a quiet dinner may be ideal for their busy lives, especially now that the President is busy with his Greenland plans and his wife is gearing up for the release of her documentary, the lack of any special arrangement may appear as a sign of dull marriage to some people.

According to The List, apart from the simple dinner plans, the couple may not even get to spend time together after their special day. The President has reportedly returned to the White House along with other officials.

Meanwhile, it is common knowledge that Melania avoids the White House and prefers living either in a tower at Mar-a-Lago or in the Trump Tower in New York City.

First in history. A First Lady who doesn’t live in the WH next to her husband not even on the same floor ! She lives at Mar a Lago with her son Barron ., she should lose her title ! pic.twitter.com/v2CpsmqbxJ — M. Smile : ) (@Marose111) January 19, 2026



Going by the reports, even under the same roof, the Presidential pair largely stay out of each other’s way. The monotony of their living situation seems to extend to their marriage, resulting in muted anniversary celebrations.

Their apparent lack of enthusiasm for marking milestones could be seen as a warning sign, seemingly fueling ongoing divorce rumors.

The couple may not get divorced for real after Melania Trump negotiated the prenup, but their marriage also does not imply they are happy like all married couples. Trump biographer Michael Wolff previously made a huge claim about their marriage.

He stated, “They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage. They live separate lives… The president of the United States and the first lady are separated.”

Despite the constant scrutiny, it is worth noting that there is no official confirmation of these rumors. So unless, the First Lady, Donald Trump or their representatives make any statement themselves, claims of a loveless marriage or growing separation remain just that: rumors.