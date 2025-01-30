Megyn Kelly’s ‘Atrocious’ Hair at RFK Jr.’s Hearing Goes Viral—But Why Show Up?

Megyn Kelly has recently garnered some attention for her awkward hair extensions at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation. The hair didn’t sit well with her dress and many even wondered why the political pundit was even there.

Viewers were surprised to see Kelly at the hearing confirmation and were more shocked to see her bad hair on display. One good thing is that although her hair extensions looked really awful, Megyn chose to keep her risque styling habit locked in the closet. Instead, she donned an elegant black turtleneck with long sleeves.

While her dress looked modest, the raggedy hair extension stole some amount of the attention she got at RFK Jr.’s confirmation to become Secretary of Health and Human Services. One user of X commented, “I love Megyn Kelly, but her godawful hair extensions and sexed-up wardrobe detract from her otherwise great work.” Another wrote, “Megyn Kelly’s hair extensions and the bi*** they’re attached to are sitting right behind him. That was strategic.”

While we are not sure if it was all part of her plan, her curled blond extensions definitely didn’t pair well with the dark-toned top. Only a week earlier, Kelly was at the pre-inauguration rally for Trump’s second term in office. She also flaunted her flowing locks at the event. However, while her presence at Trump’s inauguration made sense, many questioned why she attended RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing.

“Photo bombing RFK JR. Desperate for attention,” Kelly faced such criticism in the hands of X users. Different people have different theories. Many think that she just wanted some attention to herself and her bad hair. There is also another speculation that Megyn and RFK are somehow romantically involved. His wife was also present at the confirmation, which caused some stir.

why is megyn kelly at RFK Jr’s hearing? are hey fucking now too? You know how he likes the blondes lol — Gabriel Quinney🥋🇺🇦 (@GabrielQuinne16) January 29, 2025

Kelly herself explained why she wanted to be there. A day prior, during The Megyn Kelly Show, she stated, “I would like to take a peek at what they do to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. I feel like this show and he have somewhat of a special relationship.”

The political journalist said that she wanted to show her support for RFK Jr. When she mentioned “special relationship,” many were curious to know what she was talking about. According to Nickiswift, Kelly was referring to the time when he made a guest appearance on her show in May 2024, attending a four-hour-long interview. This was only a few months before he began backing Donald Trump’s election campaign, dropping out of the race himself.

Megyn Kelly showing her support! She was basically the first person to give RFKj a chance at a time when he was totally black listed. pic.twitter.com/tbgUBoBwpD — Peter-Leo🫀 (@RealPeterLeo) January 29, 2025

Seems like Kelly and RFK Jr.’s relationship goes way back. In 2023, Megyn showed her loyalty to him by supporting him during the dispute with his sister, Kerry Kennedy. “Look at these terrible family members. She just felt the need to kick @RobertKennedyJr when he was down,” she tweeted, lashing out at sister Kennedy.

Many agree that Megyn Kelly’s presence at the confirmation hearing wasn’t too out of place, unlike her hair. Even some supporters believed that it showed strength.