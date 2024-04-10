Megyn Kelly Slams Sports Columnist, Calls Her a ‘National Disgrace’ and Asks to ‘Shut the F*CK Up!’

Megyn Kelly has fiercely criticized USA Today sports columnist Nancy Armour, bluntly telling her to 'shut the f**k up' for her advocacy of transgender women in sports, as per Mediaite. On a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the podcaster condemned Armour's stance on transgender athletes participating in women's sports. Armour had praised South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley for supporting transgender basketball players. “There’s this columnist over at USA Today, sports, Nancy Armour, who’s a repeat violator of women’s rights,” said Kelly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ivan Apfel

According to the Daily Mail, Armour wrote in a tweet, "Dawn Staley is a goddamn national treasure. She’s asked by the usual suspect about transgender athletes. Says transgender women should be allowed to play. Then skewers the guy by saying she knows that'll now create a firestorm ahead of the biggest game, 'and I’m OK with that.'"

Dawn Staley is a goddamn national treasure. She’s asked by the usual suspect about transgender athletes. Says transgender women should be allowed to play.

Then skewers the guy by saying she knows this’ll now create a firestorm ahead of biggest game, “and I’m OK with that.” — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) April 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Kelly asserted in response, "You’re a goddamn national disgrace, Madam, because you have a pen in a very large newspaper, dwindling through by the day, and you too could stand up for women but you’re too cowardly to do it. And you know why? You’re not a mother." She added, "You don’t have to worry about your daughter having to face some six-foot-four man out on the basketball court like I do. So I don’t want to hear from you."

Kelly pointed out that Armour is a proud aunt of three nephews and, hence, doesn't understand the plight of young girls. She asserted, "Shut the f*ck up until you know what you’re talking about because girls are getting hurt by male basketball players posing as girls. I take you out to Massachusetts, where Lowell was playing in a game, the Lowell school was playing in a game, and they had to call it at the half because three players got hurt."

"Shut the f*** up until you know what you're talking about." @megynkelly



Megyn Kelly WENT OFF on a USA Today columnist for saying transgenders should play in women sports. @RubinReport pic.twitter.com/7TF7ZRKO8M — The Rubin Report (@RubinReportShow) April 9, 2024

Subsequently, she aired the viral footage from the February 8 game between Collegiate Charter School of Lowell and KIPP Academy Lynn, where a biological male player caused injuries to several women on the opposing team. She added, "Look at this girl in the black shirt go down. That’s a man pretending to be a girl who took the ball from her. Look at her. You watch this, Nancy and Dawn! You two watch this! Look at her writhing in pain after she was injured by a boy pretending to be a girl." She concluded, “I’m so sick of these women who are so terrified of the woke mob.”

"You're a goddamn national disgrace... You too can stand up for women. But you're too cowardly to do it."@MegynKelly slams columnist Nancy Armour for not standing up for biological women on biological men in women's sports. Watch the FULL clip - https://t.co/SWC6wd3WY3 pic.twitter.com/ODVZkda4u9 — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) April 8, 2024

Kelly's outrage reflects the escalating controversy surrounding the regulations concerning transgender athletes, a topic that has transcended sports and seeped into political and judicial realms in recent years. Following the South Carolina Gamecocks' victory over North Carolina State, Staley was questioned about her stance on transgender women participating in women's sports. She voiced, “If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion.”