“You’re Despicable…”: Megyn Kelly Slams JB Pritzker For His Criticism Of Trump Following Shredian Gorman’s Murder

Shredian Gorman’s unfortunate fatal shooting by Jose Medina, whom the DHS has identified as an undocumented immigrant, has led to the Trump administration doubling down on the incident to push their already controversial takes on the immigration situation in the US.

However, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s take on the incident sharply contrasts with President Trump’s, and following the governor’s comments, Megyn Kelly slammed Pritzker and called him “despicable.”

Talking about the unfortunate shooting, Pritzker said, “I know that the Gorman family has suffered mightily. I agree. There have been real failures. Those failures, of course, extend beyond the borders of Illinois. There [are] national failures, a failure to have comprehensive immigration reform, a failure of the president to follow his own edict to go after the worst of the worst.”

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He then went on to comment on the duties of the federal government, adding, “It is the job of the federal government to go after immigration enforcement, and it is the job of our local and state law enforcement to prosecute, or to catch violent criminals and prosecute them, and we should continue to do that, both at the state and national levels.”

Pritzker then slammed Trump for politicizing the matter, saying, “The Trump administration needs to stop politicizing heinous tragedies and instead focus on real solutions, like reinstating federal funds to prevent violence that support our public safety efforts.”

However, Kelly and other Trump allies did not take Pritzker’s comments well. Speaking on her show, Kelly criticized the Illinois governor and even blamed him for not letting the Trump administration do their job against illegal immigrants.

Like Trump himself, Kelly also dragged in the name of former President Joe Biden and accused Pritzker of not blaming him instead for incidents like this. Kelly said, “Not a word about Joe Biden. The guy came in under Biden in 2023. Not a da-n word. It’s about Trump and his policies.”

Drawing on Pritzker’s comments about the safety of citizens being the responsibility of the federal government, Kelly said, “Trump tried. He tried sending ICE to Chicago. Not any place in Illinois, to Chicago. And the reason that didn’t work out is because of that man.”

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She further added, “Had this man allowed Trump to send ICE into Chicago to clean up Joe Biden’s illegal immigration problem, Sheridan Gorman might still be alive. The reason Trump was stopped from doing that is that fat b- -tard. It was Governor Pritzker who stopped it.”

Besides Kelly, State Senator Steve McClure also provided a similar opinion, saying, “This man who just murdered this innocent college student, that’s one of Pritzker’s people. That’s who he’s trying to protect. You know who we’re trying to protect? That poor college girl who got murdered.”

Amid growing criticism regarding ICE brutality, Shredian Gorman’s shooting has reignited the debate regarding the role of federal security and ICE agents and how illegal immigrants should be treated.