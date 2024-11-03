Megyn Kelly Shares Election Prediction With an 'October Surprise' That Could Change Results

Political commentator and podcast host Megyn Kelly had a set of warnings before the big day, in an exclusive with the Daily Mail Kelly disclosed that the October bombshell is still to come. "I don't think we've gotten the October surprise yet," she said. The Megyn Kelly Show host believed that Vice President Kamala Harris' 'increasingly desperate' campaign might try to sway votes by smearing former president Donald Trump's name at the last minute. "I bet we're still going to get something big dropped on us by somebody," she predicted.

"They're calling Trump a Nazi [and Joseph] Goebbels. They're calling him a fascist, Mao, Stalin," the former Fox News host said. "What would you do if you thought Hitler was about to get elected? It's really kind of dangerous, frankly." Kelly and the Republican leader have never shared a cordial relationship, in 2015 the podcast host had notoriously cornered Trump over his controversial comments regarding women, as reported by Deadline. Although Kelly later became a Trump supporter, the GOP nominee has consistently charged her with exploiting his name for publicity.

As per Newsweek, Kelly recently voiced that Trump won't be on her show "anytime soon," claiming that he has "gone on the attack" against her. At a rally in Georgia in March, Trump said Kelly was "making a career" by "pretending" to admire him, reigniting his 2015 animosity with her. "Megyn Kelly. May she rest in peace," Trump said, "She's sort of making a career by pretending she likes me."

Meanwhile, as per The New York Post, Kelly bashed a possible Harris administration and claimed that it "would just be such a dark day" if the Vice President were to take the helm of the White House. She went on to outline several national concerns that she believed Harris would overlook, like- the economy, inflation, transgender policies, and immigration. In addition to mentioning the border crisis since the beginning of the Harris-Biden government, Kelly also seemed to be in favor of a deportation strategy. Additionally, she also predicted that gender identification would continue to rise in popularity under the democratic leader's presidency.

In the interview, she also emphasized how the new Harris administration will hurt the economy. “Our economy is going to remain stalled, and our taxes are going to go up,” Kelly says, “I think all the pie-in-the-sky plans that she threw out there like candy for these leftists, not one of them will get passed.” Meanwhile, comedian Bill Maher advised people to give up on expecting an October surprise that will miraculously prevent another Trump term. As per The Hollywood Reporter, while appearing on his New Rules segment on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher he argued that Trump could commit the worst crimes “and it wouldn’t move the needle at all” or “knock Donald Trump out of the race.”

Democrats have become so accustomed to expecting an October surprise that it really feels strange when it doesn't materialize, Maher also underlined. Maher continued by explaining why it appears like Trump's followers won't be affected by any scandal he gets into, which will affect his standing in the election. "Trump’s superpower as a candidate is that he’s been so constantly and ubiquitously awful for so long, that it’s simply no longer seen, the way that you wouldn’t notice a new face tattoo on Post Malone,” he concluded.