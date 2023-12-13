Trump Calls Megyn Kelly the 'Biggest Loser' After She Said His Age Made Him Miss 'Multiple Steps'

Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly are at odds again as the former President slammed the former Fox News star for saying Trump seems to have lost his edge. Taking to his Truth Social, the real estate mogul posted a scathing opinion of the fourth GOP presidential debate, which he called 'history's lowest-rated debate,' and slammed Kelly for being the 'biggest loser' he'd seen, per OK! Magazine.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Trump was alluding to the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, debate held last week between the remaining Republican presidential candidates, which he did not attend. Just over 4 million people watched the debate, which was chaired by Kelly and included Elizabeth Vargas of NewsNation and Eliana Johnson of the Washington Free Beacon. This is a 47% decrease from the third debate, which took place in Miami on November 8, per the New York Post. “What the hell happened to her [Kelly]?” Trump wrote on Truth Social, bashing his nemesis. “She has lost whatever she once had, which wasn’t very much. Some things never change!”

Why is Trump attacking @megynkelly after the debate when she’s the only one who recently give him a fair interview?



"The biggest loser was Megyn Kelly, what the hell happened to her? She has lost whatever she once had, which wasn't very much. Some things never change!" pic.twitter.com/SKOoShaJqQ — Rav Arora (@Ravarora1) December 9, 2023

The former President also disparaged former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as 'sloppy' and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as 'DeSanctimonious' in his Truth Social post. Biotech tycoon Vivek Ramaswamy was proclaimed the winner by Trump, whose Truth Social post slammed all the candidates except for Ramaswamy.

WATCH: Iowa voters tell @PriscillaWT that Trump and DeSantis continue to hold their support after the fourth GOP debate.



➡️ “Without Trump there, the energy just isn’t there.”



➡️ “Vivek is kind of out there. … He knows what he wants, but not yet.” pic.twitter.com/0nvaowzS8h — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 7, 2023

“To begin with, I thought Ron DeSanctimonious was terrible, with his bobblehead facial movements & his walking on eggs, but that Sloppy Chris Christie was worse.” The 77-year-old added, “He’s not fit, mentally or physically, to be President plus, he suffers from TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome, at levels not seen before. In other words, he is a 'sick puppy.' On top of it all, his poll numbers are just 1%, in a class with 'Aida' Hutchinson. He’s dead, but so is Ron, whose weird bobbing head and fresh mouth, make his high heels look good – He’s walking on eggs!”

Trump's assault on Kelly occurred after she questioned Trump's mental fitness. “There’s no question that Trump has lost a step or multiple steps,” Kelly told podcaster Glenn Beck. But Trump's rivalry with Kelly runs long back. Kelly, who was with Fox News back in 2015, had confronted Trump during a GOP presidential debate, asking questions about his sexist remarks. “You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals,” Kelly asked Trump. In a subsequent broadcast appearance, Trump made a bitter attack on Kelly, saying: “There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

However, The Hill reported that the conservative commentator said earlier this year that she and Trump were back on good terms after a recent discussion. “You know, all that nonsense between us is under the bridge, and he could not have been more magnanimous,” Kelly said of their weekend encounter. It seems that's all about to change now.

