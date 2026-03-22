Megyn Kelly vs. Meghan Markle — A Timeline of Criticism and Controversy

Renowned political commentator Megyn Kelly isn’t very subtle about reportedly disliking the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, whether it’s on her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show or during interviews with the media.

Kelly does not hold back when it comes to sharing her opinions, as blunt as they are known to be. From accusing the duchess of being “privileged” to involving her in a problem she had no relation to, Kelly has been outspoken.

The political commentator and the duchess have certainly, both intentionally and unintentionally, clashed in the past. These are some of the most brutal burns against Markle over the years by Kelly.

The Post-Spotify-Split Roast

Megyn Kelly has slammed “enormously privileged” Meghan Markle, telling her to “shut up” as “no one gives a damn” about the “non-problems” she whines about following the royal’s B-word complaint on her podcast.https://t.co/PuWHdv3VZ3 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) November 10, 2022

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, generated significant buzz after their $20 million Spotify deal fell through in 2023. After releasing just 12 episodes of Archetypes and a holiday special, the streaming platform decided to cancel the podcast.

According to reports, the podcast was labeled a “disaster” due to its alleged lack of creativity and low output. As disappointing as it may have been for the couple, Kelly took a tough-love approach in scrutinizing Markle and her husband.

During a 2023 appearance on Sky News, Kelly commented on the couple’s work ethic. Suggesting that the couple was lazy, the political commentator stated, “The fact that she made 12 episodes without complaining is absolutely pathetic.”

Kelly compared her own efforts in running her podcast and producing the same number of episodes in two weeks. The scathing rant about the couple allegedly being “entitled” and not having a “real job” continued.

With Love, Meghan and With Salt, From Kelly

Everything’s better with flower sprinkles. With Love, Meghan returns tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Ln5x8lgRRU — netflix⁷ (@netflix) August 25, 2025

Markle’s reality television series on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, did not receive any praise from Kelly—only criticism. While Markle’s fans continue to praise the show, it was not Kelly’s preference. Or rather, she may not be a fan of foraging.

Kelly didn’t miss an opportunity to bring up Markle on her podcast shortly after the show’s release. From her comments, she appears to have watched the show but did not seem to like it, and she made sure her listeners knew exactly why.

Kelly alleged Markle was one of the “most insecure” influential figures she has encountered or is aware of, and she zeroed in on Markle’s outfit for berry picking during an episode.

The political commentator expressed confusion over Markle’s all-white outfit, consisting of a cashmere blouse and white pants, while foraging for berries.

The Gag on Narcissism

Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about “The Duality of Diva.” Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!! #Archetypes https://t.co/sOOQ25RoeB — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 2, 2022

Kelly would often bring up Markle’s Spotify podcast on hers before it was cancelled. While she would usually share remarks about most of them. One particular episode from Markle’s podcast prompted her to dub the princess a “narcissist.”

Markle openly communicated feeling uncomfortable when famed singer Mariah Carey called her a diva on X. And Kelly couldn’t understand why Markle felt that way and addressed it on her Megyn Kelly Show. “I’m gagging on the narcissism,” Kelly said.

She went on the list of the alleged times Markle has given diva energy over the years. And that includes several moments with the Royal family. Despite Kelly’s remarks, Markle is generally renowned for being humble and kind to those around her.

The ‘Privileged’ Victim of the Royal Family

Megyn Kelly says Meghan Markle PLANNED marrying into the Royal Family. “She married for money. It’s very clear. She bagged the elephant. She was thrilled she became a ‘princess’. It was planned from the beginning.” pic.twitter.com/YKnpCtn4gq — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 2, 2025

Kelly has made her stance on the Royal Family drama involving Markle pretty clear over the years. The former Fox News anchor commented on how the princess was allegedly portraying herself as a victim of the Royal Family.

Shortly after the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing how Markle and her husband were treated by the Royal Family, Kelly had a sharp response. She accused Markle of being “a privileged person wallowing in her victimization.”

She went on to repeatedly accuse Markle of deliberately playing the victim and even called Markle’s dad a “villain” like her.

The Princess And The 2022 Oscars

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock In The Face On Oscars Stage 4 Years Ago And Is Still Banned Until 2032. pic.twitter.com/qy5L2E58ok — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 16, 2026

As mentioned earlier, Kelly dragged Markle into something completely unrelated to the princess. How could one forget the 2022 Oscars that got actor Will Smith banned after he slapped Chris Rock?

Kelly could not only forget him, but she couldn’t help but bring up Markle, who had nothing to do with it. Kelly was invited on the Dan Wootton Tonight show to share her thoughts on the moment.

And take note, she was only asked to comment on Smith’s actions, which eventually got him banned from the Oscars. Kelly suddenly mentioned Markle and compared her to Smith. She pointed out an alleged similarity between them.

And said they were both “crying” about unrelatable problems. Kelly’s reference is a result of Smith’s apology and remorse, which he expressed on social media. Despite Kelly’s remarks against her, Markle has never publicly commented or clapped back against her.