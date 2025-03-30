Megyn Kelly Just Made the Most Shocking Trump Comment—You Won’t Believe What She Said

Famous TV personality Megyn Kelly was recently in an interview with Lulu Garcia-Navarro, where she made a shocking confession about US President Donald Trump.

During the talk, Megyn expressed her careless attitude about Donald Trump’s past, which is highly questionable, and specifically pointed out his alleged abuse against E. Jean Carroll in 1995 and 1996.

“I don’t give a s— about Trump getting handsy with somebody 20 years ago,” Kelly exclaimed. “I want someone who will close the border, which he has. I want someone who will keep boys out of my daughter’s sports, which he has.”

She further stated – “I want someone who will stand up to the insane DEI policies so that white kids will stop hearing in school that they’re born with some original sin from which they cannot recover, which he has.”

🚨NEW: @megynkelly tells NYT's Lulu Garcia-Navarro why she doesn’t care about Trump’s sexual past🚨 "I don't give a sh*t about Trump getting handsy with somebody 20 years ago! I want someone who will close the border, which he has. I want someone who will keep boys out of my… pic.twitter.com/RkxLgUgXaG — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 29, 2025

Through her remarks, Megyn Kelly reflected on her beliefs about the US President’s promiscuous past when he was just a celebrity and that this thing should be held over his head, even if what a few people say is true.

“Most of the allegations against him are much more complicated than the mainstream media would have you believe,” she said. “And I don’t think Donald Trump is a rapist or a sexual assaulter.”

She further added – “I do think he’s taken inappropriate liberties with women and gotten handsy with them; in a way, he’s owned himself. Okay? Years ago, when he was a celebrity, it was what it is; that’s the past. It’s just about so much more than that.”

Megyn Kelly is known for co-hosting several shows on Fox News during the 2004-2017 period. Besides, she gained fame when she anchored Megyn Kelly Today on NBC from 2017-2019. However, she got fired from the BBC when she commented on supporting blackface as part of a Halloween costume.

She stated on Megan Kelly Today, – “Back when I was a kid, that was okay just as long as you were dressing as a character,” she said on Megyn Kelly Today, and eventually referred to the white people who used to paint their faces black for Halloween.

She is also known for her accusations against Roger Ailes, the former FOX CEO. These claims were regarding sexual harassment. Another former Fox News anchor, Gretchen Carlson, was the victim, too, as per Kelly.

Indeed, the story made it to the headlines, and later, it was also adapted into the film Bombshell in December 2019. Following the release of the movie, Megyn Kelly stated publicly about that time when she was the victim of the abuse and felt too defeated to handle the situation

“I do wish I had done more, even though I was powerless,” Kelly said in a YouTube video. “What if I had thrown myself on the fire back then?”

To confirm that Megyn Kelly really doesn’t care about whatever Donald Trump has done earlier, rather supports whatever he does is evident from her cheering for the President’s decision to ban Trans women from sports. Kelly being a famous journalist, commended the President for his move. In a recent episode of her SiriusXM show, the 54-year-old praised Trump for ending the “delusion” of the transgender community. Kelly recalled how young women surrounded Trump as he signed the bill for the law.

“Surrounded by young, innocent, fresh-faced girls who just want to play their sports against other girls. That’s all they’re asking. Just for fairness and safety in sport,” the host noted. She also spoke about how the law has “foregone conclusion” for decades.