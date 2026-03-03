Megyn Kelly, Husband Clash Over Trump’s Iran Attack — She Warns of ‘Payback’ on U.S. Soil

Megyn Kelly is a political host and journalist. She has spoken out about her and husband Douglas Brunt’s different views on America’s war with Iran. In a recent episode of her podcast, she explained the reason behind having ‘split’ views on the matter.

It looks like the happy couple doesn’t always see eye to eye with each other. During an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, she discussed the ongoing political tensions between the USA, Israel, and Iran, and brought up President Donald Trump’s Operation ‘Epic Fury.’

During her discussion about rising political tensions in the Middle East, Kelly candidly said, “I’ll be honest, Doug and I are split on this.” She revealed that her husband supports the president and his actions against Iran. When she shared her husband’s opinion, Kelly appeared frustrated. She also seemed baffled by his views.

They have different views on the President, but neither supports certain political actions involving Iran. Kelly explained, “Doug can’t stand Iran and what it’s been, and neither can I!” She further pointed out that while she loved the people, considering she mentioned her Iranian friends, she was not a fan of the leadership.

That possibly includes the former leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was repeatedly killed during Operation Epic Fury in a military strike. Kelly expressed empathy for the people of Iran. She noted that some of them reportedly celebrated the late leader’s death. She also said she, in a way, appreciated Trump for making the country seem “Democratic.”

“I’ve got serious doubts about what we are doing…”@megynkelly on why she’s skeptical and concerned about Trump’s Iran war in collaboration with Israel. Watch and download: https://t.co/FjIiAjfKnK pic.twitter.com/vsD1g6rRTv — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 2, 2026

But that’s as far as she goes when it comes to agreeing with her husband Douglas’s perspective. Kelly said she does not agree with Trump risking the lives of U.S. military troops and the lives of Americans.

Kelly explained, “If you don’t think we’re going to see retaliatory terror here on the Homeland, you weren’t paying attention for the past 20 plus years.” Kelly then pointed out the tragic Austin, Texas shooting that cost the lives of 3 people and left 14 people injured.

The suspect appeared to be wearing an Iranian flag. The words ‘Property of Allah‘ were written on the t-shirt. The incident happened just a day after the war with Iran began. Kelly took this as an example of payback.

Photo reveals Austin mass shooter Ndiaga Diagne wore shirt with Iranian flag colors under his hoodie https://t.co/ySYeF3dDYl pic.twitter.com/Wl7cAg0vU4 — New York Post (@nypost) March 2, 2026

Although she deemed it an “obviously related” incident, Kelly explained that there would be more methodical and well-planned attacks in future. For her younger audience, the political host recalled her Fox News Prime Time days.

Kelly recalled discussing various terror attacks over 20 years. She said they took place because of alleged radical hate toward foreign policies. And Trump’s foreign policies haven’t exactly been gaining positive approval from many people. Making the situation appear more dire and fragile.

Kelly claimed that it had only just calmed down until Trump’s attack on Iran with Israel. She continued on a rant about the potential results in engaging with Iran. And also suggested that there could possibly have been dangerous people who’ve entered the border under former POTUS Joe Biden’s term.

Kelly later said she trusted Trump to take the right steps to address a serious threat, but stressed the serious risk to Americans as a result of this conflict.