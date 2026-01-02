Megyn Kelly Has a ‘Meanest’ Celebrities List — And You Won’t Believe Which A-Listers Are on It

Megyn Kelly did not hesitate to name-drop the celebrities she finds the meanest while reflecting on her career at the end of 2025. During a conversation with The Daily Mail, the political commentator was asked about the “meanest” and most “unpleasant” A-listers she’s met.

The outspoken journalist had her list ready from when she had clashed with celebs during interviews. Kelly revealed Jane Fonda was at the top of her mean list.

She cited her 2017 interview with Fonda and called out the actress for being “offended” over a question about plastic surgery. Most Hollywood celebrities tend to avoid the topic, and the 88-year-old Oscar-winning actress was no different.

However, Kelly mentioned the topic was brought up since Fonda did not want to discuss s— scenes and her Our Souls at Night co-star Robert Redford was also uncomfortable talking about it.

Another A-lister who made it to the list was Ellen DeGeneres. Kelly added that a close family member had a bad experience with Ellen when working on her show.

After DeGeneres faced workplace harassment allegations, many people came forward to slam her behavior behind the scenes. Kelly said something similar, claiming that Ellen’s staff was not allowed to make eye contact with her but look down while walking down the hallways.

“They were all told, if you come across her in the hallway, even if you’re already looking in that general direction, to look down at the floor. You would look down like a serf. You’d actually have to avert your eyes,” she alleged.

Megyn Kelly also mentioned Bruce Willis, saying he was “ungiving” and “ungenerous.” While Kelly did mention that her revelation may seem distasteful amidst his health struggles, she has never held back her opinions.

“He … was just clearly so unhappy to be there,” she said while remembering Willis’ time with her during a 2006 Fox News interview. “I mean, that’s fine, he has his politics, but why agree to come on?” Kelly argued.

Furthermore, Al Roker also made it to Kelly’s list. While the journalist did not specify any reason behind Roker’s inclusion, she said, “Let’s just say, if my mother ran into Al Roker, she would turn into Larry David bumping into Alan Dershowitz at Martha’s Vineyard very quickly.”