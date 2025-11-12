Megyn Kelly Exposes ‘Outrageous’ UC Berkeley Riot at TPUSA Event

A rally by conservative student group Turning Point USA at the University of California, Berkeley ended in protest and violence Monday night, and host Megyn Kelly called it “outrageous.” Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, she highlighted footage of masked demonstrators clashing with police and supporters of the event.

Monday’s rally event at the university was the last stop in what was supposed to be Charlie Kirk’s tour across college campus. Apparently, Kirk had specifically chosen UCLA Berkeley to be his last stop because it has historic significance as it is the birthplace of the campus free speech movement.

Leftist campus tolerance in one picture. #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/7sE3oWe6hS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 2, 2017

After his assassination, several high-profile guests, like Kelly, Rob Schneider, and Savannah Chrisley, decided to honor his memory by hosting the events as planned, per People.

All hell broke loose when protests, ahead of the event, turned violent. Independent reports that the demonstrators chanted “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” while wearing keffiyehs. The protest turned violent and police had to intervene as things took a bloody turn for the worst.

Antifa is an existential threat to our nation. The violent riots at UC Berkeley last night are under full investigation by the FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force. We will continue to spare no expense unmasking all who commit and orchestrate acts of political violence. Under… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) November 11, 2025

According to CBS News, Department of Justice says that the protest outside the event has triggered a federal investigation. Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Antifa is an existential threat to our nation. The violent riots at UC Berkeley last night are under full investigation …”

Footage and reports show several clashes with police barricades, thrown bottles, and at least one attendee bleeding. The Berkeley Scanner published a statement from UC Berkeley:

“There is no place at UC Berkeley for attempts to use violence or intimidation to prevent lawful expression or chill free speech.”

We are all Charlie Kirk. God bless this man and all the victims of the violent lunatics at UC Berkeley. pic.twitter.com/nt1HolZplm — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 12, 2025

“He has only been gone two months … and it is hard to believe how disgustingly vile the left is,” Kelly wrote in her post about the event, referring to TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk’s death.

Kelly also described the scene and what went down, penning, “Protesters also chanted “F*** Your Dead Homie” over and over. One man, when he realized there was a camera on him, pointed to his neck over and over in an apparent reference to where Charlie was shot.”

TPUSA Chief of Staff Mikey McCoy tweeted, “Antifa is breaking through police barricades and threatening our event attendees!” He also posted some pictures of the action as it was happening.

RIGHT NOW at our Turning Point USA campus tour stop at UC Berkeley ‼️ Antifa is breaking through police barricades, and threatening our event attendees! pic.twitter.com/7c60zAIVci — Mikey McCoy (@Michael_McCoyy) November 11, 2025

Berkeley police and campus officials report several arrests before and during the event, among them protesters accused of vandalism and attendees injured in scuffles.

The DOJ’s civil-rights division will examine whether UC Berkeley’s security planning failed to protect the rights of attendees. According to CBS News, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said her division “will investigate several issues of serious concern regarding campus and local security” linked to the event.

UC Berkeley is currently a war zone and ANTIFA has tried to rush the barriers into tonight’s TPUSA event multiple times. The crowd is getting more and more rowdy. pic.twitter.com/LJaooBIwXC — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) November 11, 2025

NBC Bay Area reported that UC Berkeley emphasized the inside portion of the event was completed and said it will cooperate with the federal investigation.