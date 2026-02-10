Megyn Kelly Explodes Over Super Bowl Halftime Show, Says NFL Is Abandoning America

“This is supposed to be a halftime show for America,” Megyn Kelly said. “I don’t even know who that was for.” She argued that the performance, which featured extensive Spanish-language lyrics and visuals without translation, failed the basic test of accessibility for a mass audience.

Megyn Kelly is more upset that Bad Bunny sang in Spanish than she is that Epstein raped underaged girls. Pay close attention. Where was this anger towards Epstein and his buddies? pic.twitter.com/onfDbNYNqK — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) February 10, 2026

Megyn Kelly escalated her criticism by dismissing arguments that the show appropriately reflected demographic realities. “Who gives a damn that we have 40 million Spanish speakers in the United States?” the former Fox News star fumed. “We have 310 million who don’t speak a lick of Spanish.” She added, “This is supposed to be a unifying event for the country, not for the Latinos.”

During the exchange, Kelly mocked what she described as identity-driven programming decisions, briefly using a mock accent when referencing the ethnic group. She argued that the Super Bowl was “not for one small group, but for the country,” reinforcing her claim that the league had abandoned broad national appeal.

As Morgan laughed at one of her remarks, Megyn Kelly visibly bristled and responded sharply. “All right, let me tell you something,” she exhaled, before launching into a broader critique. She told Morgan that the attitude he was displaying reflected what she described as cultural decline abroad, saying it was “why you and Great Britain have lost your culture to a bunch of radical Muslims who took over. And now it’s gone.”

“We’re not allowing that here,” Kelly declared. “Whether it’s Hispanic, whether it’s Muslim — it’s not happening in the United States of America; that’s why President Trump was elected.”

Kelly then doubled down on her argument that the Super Bowl should remain culturally uniform and nationally focused. “And the halftime show and everything around it needs to stay quintessentially American, not Spanish, not Muslim, not anything other than good, old-fashioned American apple pie,” she said.

She went on to describe what she believes the event should look like. “There should be a meatloaf, maybe some fried chicken, and an English-speaking performer — that’s what the Super Bowl should be,” Kelly continued.

Kelly rejected suggestions that criticism of the halftime show stemmed from intolerance, insisting the issue was audience relevance rather than personal animus. “When you have the biggest television event of the year, and most of it is in a language the majority of your audience doesn’t speak, you have to ask yourself what you’re doing,” she said. “This isn’t a niche concert. This is the Super Bowl.”

She broadened her argument to what she described as the politicization of the event. “We don’t need a Black national anthem. We don’t need a Spanish-speaking non-English performer,” Kelly said. “And we don’t need an ICE or America-hater featured as our primetime entertainment.”

Kelly continued by defending the Super Bowl as a uniquely American cultural institution. “Whether it’s Bad Bunny, who is American but refuses to speak English in his performances, or anybody else, we have to keep the Super Bowl — which is a quintessential American event — football,” she said. “That kind of football is ours.”

“They call it ‘American football,’” Kelly added. She accused NFL leadership of prioritizing cultural and political signaling over entertainment. “This is what happens when the people in charge stop caring about the viewers and start caring about applause from the right social circles,” she said, arguing that the league no longer appears interested in unifying audiences.

She also pointed to the large number of viewers who chose to skip the official halftime show altogether, opting instead for alternative programming during the break. “Millions of people opted out,” Kelly said. “They didn’t just complain — they left. That should scare the NFL.

Megyn Kelly warned that continued disregard for viewer expectations could eventually hurt ratings and advertiser confidence. “They don’t listen until the numbers force them to,” she said. “That’s usually how this ends.”

The Super Bowl halftime show has long been one of the most scrutinized moments in American television, but this year’s performance has sparked an unusually sharp backlash. Kelly’s remarks, delivered without restraint, have become one of the most widely discussed responses, fueling a broader debate over language, culture, and who America’s biggest events are meant to serve.