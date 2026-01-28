Megyn Kelly Draws Backlash After Comments on ICE Shooting of Minnesota Nurse

ICE violence continues to escalate in Minnesota, as agents fatally shot ICU nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday, within weeks of the killing of Renee Nicole Good. However, MAGA supporters have often stood by agents involved in fatal encounters with civilians, and this time, Megyn Kelly has said she does not feel sorry for Pretti’s death.

Speaking about the incident on her podcast, Kelly claimed Pretti “was there with a loaded gun, looking to cause trouble for the Border Patrol agents, and that trouble came back on him.”

Alex Pretti was a hero, saving a woman from ICE terrorists.

However, just as video footage of Good’s shooting showed she did not pose a threat to agents, Pretti’s case appears similar. Footage of the incident shows that his firearm had already been taken away before he was shot multiple times. He was not holding a gun and instead had his phone in his hand before ICE agents tackled him and eventually shot him.

Kelly appeared unbothered by the evidence, much like the Trump administration, which has dismissed footage suggesting ICE was at fault in Good’s death. Kelly doubled down on her stance and added, “I know I’m supposed to feel sorry for Alex Pretti, but I don’t. I don’t. Do you know why I wasn’t shot by Border Patrol this weekend? Because I kept my a- – inside and out of their operations.”

She also claimed that people protesting ICE often seek confrontations, adding, “These are organized agitators who train to disrupt and in some cases, hurt law enforcement.” She went on to offer advice, saying, “You don’t resist arrest. You don’t antagonize cops in the middle of the street in a law enforcement operation, and then, when they’ve got hands on you, trying to place you under arrest, you submit. That’s it. Submit.”

Her advice appeared inconsistent with the video evidence, which showed Pretti was not confrontational and did not have his firearm when the shooting occurred. Tom Nolan, a former Boston police commander and criminology professor, emphasized this point, saying, “Under no circumstances was this a justified shooting. It was a stone-cold murder. It’s a bad shoot.”

Mickie McComb, a former New Jersey state trooper and use-of-force expert, added, “If you disarm him and he’s not reaching for a weapon, you can’t use deadly force.”

Beyond showing no sympathy for Pretti’s death, Kelly also sarcastically addressed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s call to remove ICE from the state, saying Trump “should pull ICE out of MN today & announce that there will be no more immigration enforcement in MN at all. All illegals in the US are encouraged to move there.”

Netizens slammed Kelly for her remarks. One X user commented, “You can tell these people aren’t actually religious because if they were they’d actually be worried about going to hell.” Another added, “If someone said they don’t feel sorry for Charlie Kirk she would lose it but if it’s an ICU nurse who did nothing wrong then it’s OK, according to Megyn. Nice!”

Former Republican National Committee chair and MSNBC host Michael Steele also criticized Kelly, saying she should have shown compassion rather than cruelty, which he argued contradicts the message of the Bible.

Despite the backlash, Kelly does not appear likely to change her stance, consistent with the broader posture of the staunch MAGA base.