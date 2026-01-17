Megyn Kelly Claims ICE Protesters Are ‘Obese,’ ‘Unattractive,’ and Sexually Frustrated

Megyn Kelly said that protesters opposing ICE after the shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis are fueled by personal frustration. On her show, she claimed that many of them are not having sex and criticized their appearance.

During the Thursday, Jan. 15 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly stated, “I don’t think any of these people are having sex. I really don’t.”

She described women at protests as “obese and unattractive with multiple piercings,” noting they do not wear makeup and have “skin issues,” based on online excerpts and transcripts. She suggested that this explains why some demonstrators direct their anger toward law enforcement and federal officers.

Kelly’s comments came as protests grew in Minnesota and beyond after Good, 37, died on Jan. 7 when an ICE officer shot her during a confrontation. Federal officials have said the officer acted in self-defense, while reports and video accounts present conflicting versions of the events leading up to the shooting.

The demonstrations have sparked political debate over the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement program. Critics argue that federal agents have raised tensions, while supporters claim officers face serious risks. In this environment, Kelly has used her show to criticize protesters and defend ICE actions, facing backlash from groups that monitor misinformation and media language.

Media Matters for America, a left-leaning media watchdog, published a transcript and clip of the Jan. 15 segment, highlighting Kelly’s comments about protesters’ sex lives and appearances. Entertainment outlets also reported on her remarks, noting that she linked protest participation to sexual frustration and described demonstrators in derogatory terms.

Kelly, a former Fox News host now running a podcast and video show, did not provide data to support her claims about protesters. The segment focused on generalizations rather than specific individuals involved in demonstrations, according to the transcript.

The episode aired as the public remained focused on the Minneapolis shooting and the government’s response. Time reported that emergency responders found Good with multiple gunshot wounds and that she died despite efforts to save her, while federal agencies continued to defend the officer’s actions. The Guardian reported on incident reports and 911 call transcripts that described a chaotic scene and conflicting witness accounts.

Kelly’s comments also became part of the media discussion about the case. The Guardian noted that Jon Stewart referenced her remarks in a recent segment discussing the national response to the shooting and the political climate surrounding immigration enforcement.

Neither ICE nor the Department of Homeland Security commented on Kelly’s remarks in the reports that circulated Friday. Kelly’s representatives also did not respond to the summaries of the episode.

The protests and the commentary around them have unfolded amid growing scrutiny of how federal agents identify and approach people during enforcement operations, and how quickly confrontations can escalate.

As investigations into Good’s death continue, the debate over immigration enforcement has played out not only in court filings and official statements but also in media commentary that has turned protesters into targets of mockery and political attack.

Whatever the case, ICE has shown no signs of slowing down, and likely, there will be many more cases involving deadly clashes between the public and federal officers.