Megyn Kelly Calls Jennifer Aniston a Fake Feminist After She Criticized JD Vance

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly recently took a dig at Jennifer Aniston following the actress's criticism of Republican VP candidate JD Vance. She criticized him over his controversial past comment about "childless cat ladies." Vance has faced intense criticism since his controversial remarks from a July 2021 interview went viral. Meanwhile, during a recent conversation with Shawn Ryan on his podcast, Kelly slammed Aniston for her fake feminism, highlighting that the actress was silent about Olympic boxer Imane Khelif.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Khelif faced online harassment from millions who wrongly thought she was a trans woman competing in the boxing event. It was later confirmed that she was born female. However, while Aniston remained silent on the matter, Kelly criticized her and said, "What has she said about the woman who got her face punched out by the man in the boxing ring? Zero. What has she said about Payton McNabb, who's suffering permanent nerve damage and brain damage from getting hit so hard in the face and the head by that volleyball player in North Carolina? Nothing," as reported by Marca.

She continued, "What's she say about that girl who got all of her teeth knocked out in a field hockey game by a boy pretending to be a girl? Zero. So I don't give a s- what she thinks about JD Vance and childless cat ladies. She masquerades as some protector of women, she's quite the contrary, she never stood up on any of these issues." As reported by TMZ, she further said, "This is the one she comes out on? You don’t want childless cat ladies to be offended? That’s where you’re gonna plant your flag?" Earlier in August, she also posted about this on her X account.

She wrote, "Looking forward to Jennifer Aniston speaking out on the unfairness & danger of men pummeling women in the face at the Olympics (now that she’s such a champion of women’s rights). #IStandWithCarini." Meanwhile, talking about Vance's comment, Kelly earlier said, "Well now, all this s*** has run, has rained down on him like he hates women and he hates people who have no children and that's not true." She then added, "But one of the people who weighed in was Jennifer Aniston who writes on her Instagram as follows, 'All I can say is... Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her too,' which is not true."

As reported by Newsweek, Kelly continued, "Where was Jennifer Aniston standing up for little girls who are getting their breasts chopped off for political purposes by people who are shoving this gender ideology down their throats without figuring out that they might just be temporarily depressed or who are being forced to compete against boys in high school sports to the point where they wind up partially paralyzed and permanent nerve damage?" She added, "I'm perfectly happy to see her on board the women's rights train but you know what, I haven't seen her there ever before on any of the key issues that don't involve a passing reference and a stupid joke."