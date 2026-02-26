Megyn Kelly Blasts ‘Foul-mouthed’ Ilhan Omar Over Heckling Donald Trump At the State of the Union

Megyn Kelly has slammed “foul-mouthed” Ilhan Omar, who heckled Donald Trump during his State of the Union address on Tuesday. The political pundit likened Omar’s yelling to activist John Davidson’s outburst at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) show.

During his State of the Union address, the president launched a vicious attack on his Democratic rivals, which was deemed “nasty” by CNN host Jake Tapper. Trump asked everyone to “stand up” who believed “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

"Why is Dem approval at a record low?"

Many Democrats did not follow his instructions, and that’s when the president went a step further and blasted, “Isn’t that a shame?” He continued, “You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

This is when Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota yelled at him, joined by Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Megyn Kelly criticized Omar for her stance against the president.

“Incapable of controlling her foul mouth. She should be censured. She should absolutely face discipline in the House as a result of this,” said Kelly.

At the State of the Union, when Donald Trump claimed that the Somali community in Minnesota “have pillaged an estimated $19 billion from the American taxpayer,” Omar and Tlaib shouted “liar” at him. They claimed that the Republican president had American blood on his hands.

However, their heckling was overpowered by Trump’s GOP supporters, who shouted “USA, USA,” as Democrats took jabs at him.

“She never stopped heckling him,” Megyn Kelly said of Omar. “Truly it was, it was like the guy at the BAFTAs. Yelling ‘F— you. Go f—- yourself’ at every turn and some worse things than that. That’s her. She looked at it and thought, #Goals.”

"The reason she's defending it is because she's tied up in it…"@TomBevanRCP, @CarlCannon, and @abwalworth on Trump calling out "Somali pirates" and Minnesota fraud while Ilhan Omar melts down during SOTU.

The political pundit was referring to Tourette’s activist John Davidson’s outburst at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Davidson, who suffers from tics, involuntarily shouted the N-word when two Black actors were on stage at the prestigious awards show.

After criticizing Omar, Kelly went on to praise Donald Trump’s nearly two-hour State of the Union speech. She noted that the president delivered his address in “vintage Trump fashion.” She also lauded the White House for choosing “incredible” people to honor Tuesday night.

“I mean, amazing people were highlighted, hats off to the White House team for choosing truly incredible folks like our war heroes, Olympic champions, of course, the guys did show up from the hockey team, and our friend Charlie Kirk,” said Megyn Kelly.

“He acknowledged the grief and the pain of those who have suffered losses from the Democrats’ radical policies on crime and the border, that was smart and honest, and the speech appeared to be a big success,” she added.