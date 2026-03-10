Megyn Kelly Accuses CBS News and ‘60 Minutes’ of ‘Misleading’ Viewers During Pete Hegseth Interview

Political commentator and media personality Megyn Kelly has criticized 60 Minutes and CBS News over their “deceptive” editing in a recent interview with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Kelly accused the network of changing the perspective of the episode in a way that misled viewers.

According to TV Insider, during a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, Kelly sharply criticized the CBS News broadcast, calling the editing pure nonsense. Her focal complaint from the editing was how a voiceover introduction presented Hegseth’s comments about the Trump administration’s foreign policy priorities.

The segment aired with a narration stating, “Some normally enthusiastic supporters of the president have criticized him, suggesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled the U.S. into a war that, to their minds, did not put American interests first.”

Immediately after the introduction, the program showed Hegseth, who said, “All I know is I’m in the room every day and I see how President Donald Trump operates and what he’s putting first, and it’s America, Americans and American interests.”

Kelly argues that the broadcast made viewers believe that Hegseth was answering a question about Israel or Netanyahu when that was not the case. Moreover, she said that the actual question from CBS correspondent Major Garrett addressed criticism from figures within the “America First” political movement.

Megyn Kelly went from fawning over Bari Weiss and congratulating her CBS role to viciously attacking her. Now she’s accusing Weiss of editing Hegseth’s 60 Minutes to push a pro-Israel agenda. What the hell is wrong with Megyn? She’s completely unhinged. pic.twitter.com/uePv03EpVu — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 10, 2026

“You mentioned America First,” Garrett asked in the full interview, according to Kelly’s broadcast. “Some who identify with that movement — Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene — have said from their perspective this isn’t an America First campaign. Do you want to address that criticism?” Garrett asked.

In this situation, Kelly claims the original question had “nothing about Netanyahu and nothing about Israel in the Q or the A.”

“Only CBS decided to style it in that fashion,” she said during the broadcast. “Here’s the thing — they do not give a [expletive] about misleading you over at CBS,” she added.

Kelly’s criticism also discussed the leadership of the network. She chose to speak about the recent appointment of journalist Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News. Weiss, who previously co-founded the media outlet The Free Press, has also faced scrutiny from critics.

“The left will tell you it’s pro-Make America Great Again (MAGA) — it’s not pro-MAGA,” Kelly said, adding, “Watch two minutes of the evening news or the morning news, it is not pro-MAGA at all. But it is pro-Israel.”

Kelly has also shared her thoughts on the U.S. military’s actions overseas. Previously, she had stated that “no one should have to die for a foreign country.” Her remarks drew a response from President Donald Trump himself, who responded by saying, “She should study her history book a little bit.”

While some people praised her online, many called her out for being unhinged. Nevertheless, it is safe to say that this episode is a clear example of how media personalities are being vocal about the ongoing war situation, government decisions and foreign policies.