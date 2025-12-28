Meghan McCain Hails Karoline Leavitt for Making History With Pregnancy Announcement — “It’s Wonderful News”

Karoline Leavitt has officially made history as America’s first-ever pregnant White House press secretary. The 28-year-old recently took to Instagram to announce she is expecting her second child with her husband, Nicholas Riccio.

“The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for, a baby girl coming in May 2026,” she wrote on the platform.

“My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth,” Leavitt added.

“I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom!” she noted.

In the wake of her announcement, Republican blogger Meghan McCain took to X (formerly Twitter) to show her support for Leavitt and praise her for making history.

“As someone who was told for almost my entire twenties and thirties by different people that having children would screw up my career – it is very, very, very cool to have Americas 1st pregnant White House press secretary. Congratulations @karolineleavitt, it’s wonderful news,” Cain wrote.

Karoline Leavitt acknowledged McCain’s message by sharing her X post on one of her Instagram stories. Leavitt and her husband are already parents to 18-month-old Niko.

The duo got engaged during Christmas 2023 and welcomed their first child on July 10, 2024. In her post, Leavitt confirmed that they would be welcoming a baby girl from her second pregnancy.

Meanwhile, a White House official told Fox News that Leavitt will hold her role during her pregnancy. The press secretary’s announcement comes just a few weeks after a family member questioned her about motherhood.

Bruna Caroline Ferreira, the former fiancée of Leavitt’s brother Michael and mother to her 11-year-old godson, was detained by ICE agents in Massachusetts on November 12, 2025, while picking up her son from school.

Ferreira reportedly arrived in the U.S. from Brazil in 1998 and was earlier protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy while being in the process of applying for a green card.

Following her detention, Ferreira was transferred between multiple ICE facilities before finally being released in December. Shortly after, she spoke to CNN’s Erin Burnett and questioned Karoline Leavitt for maintaining silence on the detention and not reaching out to her.

“Just because you went to a Catholic school doesn’t make you a good Catholic,” Ferreira said at the time. “You are a mother now. How would you feel if somebody did this to you?” Ferreira asked Leavitt. The latter has not responded to the comment so far.