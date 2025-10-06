Meghan Markle’s Six-Word Comment To Kate Middleton Left Prince William Infuriated

The royal family siblings Prince William and Prince Harry’s ongoing feud requires no introduction, since many are already aware of an imminent disagreement between them. What’s more is that their respective spouses, Kate and Meghan Markle, don’t exactly see eye to eye, a matter that stemmed ever since the former American actress started dating the Duke of Sussex.

However, considering the protocol of Buckingham Palace not to let out the ugly secrets of the family in the open, the exact reason behind this discord is less known. Nonetheless, after the release of the Sussex family’s Netflix series, Harry’s memoir Spare, and countless other gossips, a few things have already come into broad daylight.

While Meghan and Kate’s brief war of words right before the former walked down the aisle is an already known topic, the two royal ladies were reported to have had another incident that added to the divide between them. It happened in June 2018, just a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, when they had a summit of sorts with William and Kate, held at Kensington Palace. A Daily Mail report claims that Harry’s memoir Spare records this incident, wherein Kate was upset about Meghan’s comment that the former had ‘baby brains because of her hormones’, which was in reference to the birth of Prince Louis, which happened two months prior.

What followed was the moment when Prince William got infuriated over Meghan’s comment for his wife, and allegedly, he even pointed a finger towards the new member of the royal family by calling out her rude behavior with the words “these things are not done here”. To this, Meghan Markle silenced her new brother-in-law with six bold words by saying, “Keep your finger out of my face”. As for Harry, he too defended his spouse in his memoir by explaining that she had no intention of meaning anything negative with her comment. He wrote, “If [Meghan had ever offended Kate], she begged her to let her know so she could avoid a recurrence.”

Well, it must be known that William had never been impressed with Meghan Markle right from the beginning. And it also seems that the former actress had been one of the main reasons over which the two brothers have feuded in the past. Harry has, in fact, recollected one such incident in his book where he recalled the kind of opinion William harboured against a person who hadn’t even become his future sister-in-law till then.

One of Harry’s statements in Spare read as “One day, sitting together in his garden, [William] predicted a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an ‘American actress,’ a phrase he always managed to make sound like a ‘convicted felon’.”

Meanwhile, all attempts made by Prince Harry to extend an olive branch of peace towards Prince William have been rejected brutally ever since, clearly indicating that there is no chance of reconciliation between the two. According to reports by multiple royal experts, the Prince of Wales does not trust Meghan Markle at all, and it is essentially why he is not ready to give his sibling equation another chance to shine.