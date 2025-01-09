Meghan Markle’s Mourns Dog Guy’s Death, Shares Prince Harry and Her Heartfelt Moments With Him

Meghan Markle shared sad news about her pet dog on Instagram. Her beagle, Guy, who she adopted in 2015, passed away. In her post, Meghan wrote how much Guy meant to her. “He was with me on Suits, when I got engaged, married, and became a mom. He was with me through everything—the quiet times, the chaos, the calm, and the comfort,” she said. Meghan mentioned that Guy will appear in her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. She wanted people to know about his loss before the show is released.

The Duchess of Sussex also posted a video tribute. It included personal photos of Guy with her, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet. Many of the pictures had never been shared before. Her emotional post read “They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for,” she added. “If you followed me on Instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him – and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort.”

She continued, “He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end. I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so.”

Guy had been a part of their family as Meghan adopted him long before her marriage to Prince Harry. Meghan and Harry tied the knot in a royal ceremony in 2018. The couple has two children: Archie was born in May 2019, and Lilibet was born in June 2021. They also have two more rescue dogs: a beagle named Mamma Mia and a Labrador named Pula. On the work front, Meghan will next be seen in an eight-part lifestyle series titled ‘With Love, Meghan.’ The show will stream on Netflix from January 15.

As claimed earlier, her late dog will also be seen in the upcoming series which is set in the backdrop of her California home. The series is aimed to give a sneak peek of her royal lifestyle. Meghan was very close and attached to her dog guy and this emotional tribute post has also left her fans moved.